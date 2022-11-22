IAS Case Study Reveals In-View Ads Tripled the Return on Ad Spend Compared to Not-In-View-Placements

In partnership with Catalina, the study explores how a major consumer packaged goods brand drives sales through the use of display advertisements in both mobile and desktop environments.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today published a case study conducted in partnership with Catalina , a leader in shopper intelligence that personalizes the shopper journey. The study aimed to understand how media quality influences return on ad spend (ROAS) and sales lift in correlation to in-view advertisements and time-in-view. The measurement period was recorded from May to July 2022.

To measure sales for a major CPG brand through the use of display advertisements in both mobile and desktop environments, Catalina used a test versus control methodology to calculate campaign sales lift. The test group consisted of 14.6M anonymized households that agreed to be exposed to the promoted brand campaign.

Some of the key takeaways from this study include:

180% lift in incremental ROAS for the in-view group versus not-in-view. In-view ads have a massive impact on ROAS compared to those that do not meet viewability standards.

74% of incremental sales from the test campaign were driven by the in-view audience. IAS and Catalina broke the test group into an in-view and not-in-view decomposition. Incremental sales from the in-view ads drove higher sales lift and incremental sales compared to ads that are not in view.

3 to 10 seconds is the ideal time-in-view range for driving incremental sales.

Advertisements that were in view for 3-10 seconds outperformed both shorter and longer time-in-view rates with an incremental index of 118. This insight further highlights the strong correlation between time-in-view as a proxy to attention that drives key outcomes. This drove sales and directly impacted ROAS.

"As a leader in personalization and shopper intelligence, Catalina has been partnering with brands and retailers for a long time to understand the value of media as it relates to consumer responsiveness, purchase activity, incremental sales, and ROAS, both in-flight and post-campaign," said Brian Dunphy, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at Catalina. "Through our partnership with IAS, we are thrilled to jointly help CPG brands and agencies get the most out of their media investments by combining IAS's industry leading media quality capabilities with Catalina's ROAS and sales lift analyses to deliver deeper insights around overall media quality, viewability, and time-in-view."

"While viewability is an important metric, metrics such as time in view can be even more precise indicators of attention and outcomes. What is powerful with this study is we see a clear link between time in view and in-store sales: a direct impact on better outcomes. By partnering with measurement companies like Catalina, we can better understand the importance and impact of media quality on driving attention and outcomes for our clients," said Yannis Dosios, Chief Commercial Officer, IAS.

For more information and to download the full case study, click here.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

About Catalina

Catalina is a leader in shopper intelligence and highly targeted in-store, TV, radio, podcast and digital media that personalizes the shopper journey. Powered by the world's richest real-time shopper database, Catalina helps retailers, CPG brands and agencies optimize every stage of media planning, execution and measurement to deliver $6.1 billion in consumer value annually. Catalina has no higher priority than ensuring the privacy and security of the data entrusted to the company and maintaining consumer trust. Catalina has operations in the United States, Costa Rica, Europe and Japan. To learn more, visit www.catalina.com or @Catalina on Twitter.

