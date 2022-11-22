DHgate Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales Kick Off, Saving Millions with Best Prices for 2022 Christmas Gifts

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --DHgate, the leading cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, officially launched its 2022 Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which take place from November 22 to 30. Coupon packs, cross-store multi-tiered discounts, and other festival season activities are currently live link.

DHgate Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales Kick Off Saving Millions with Best Prices for 2022 Christmas Gifts (PRNewswire)

Along with the festive sales, DHgate designed online games especially for the celebration of the sports season starting from November 20th. Registered and logged-in users shall participate simply by submitting their expectations here on the football matches. At the end of each game, DHgate delivers exclusive coupons for the winners.

Coupons adding up to more than US $10 million and discount up to 90% will be available during the nine-day sale festival. These offers cover a variety of product lines, including fashion, sports, outdoor items, consumer electronics, smart devices, and various gadgets trending on social media platforms.

Best Offers on Christmas Gifts for Families

To provide customers with a better festive shopping experience, DHgate's Black Friday promotional sale has upgraded its online offering this year with several innovative side events called "Super Categories". Super Categories showcase high-quality products covering fashion, apparel, sports, electronic devices, tech gadgets, and home electronics, while also ensuring that high-quality products are recommended to customers based on DHgate's AI selection tool. A different themed category event will also be launched each day starting from November 15.

Super Categories offers daily discounts and multi-tiered, cross-store coupons, making for a better and easier shopping experience for customers.

DHgate is cooperating with leading international brands to deliver the best offers for users. Lenovo, Xiaomi, Liitokala, Sndway, together with Konnwei and other participating partner brands, are providing the lowest prices on earphones, smartphones, and automotive items across the web for DHgate users.

Multi-tiered coupons with great offers are now available at DHgate:

Spend $99+ & get $6 off

Spend $249+ & get $19 off

Spend $599+ & get $59 off

*More discounts are on the way. Stay tuned!

*Please refer to the event page for the latest offers

DHlink's timely delivery service guarantees no one will miss out this Christmas

To ensure fast delivery during the promotion, DHgate has set up a 48-hour fast delivery service. At the same time, DHLink, the one-stop intelligent cross-border logistics service affiliated with DHGATE Group, will provide a 15-Day Delivery Plan, promises that selected products will be delivered to buyers in the US, UK, Canada, France, Italy, and Germany within 15 business days to meet demand for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

DHgate is encouraging existing DHgate customers to complete "Share" tasks in order to invite new customers during the promotion. New users who successfully order from DHgate are entitled to coupons valued at up to $37 USD (no conditions apply).

'DHgate has worked hard on upgrading the experience for consumers' shopping and sellers' trading on the platform. As a result, Black Friday and Cyber Monday promise users quality products, reliable delivery, and a great online experience,' said Allen Wang, Vice President of the Global User Marketing Center at DHgate.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2021, DHgate served more than 46 million registered buyers from 223 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.4 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 37 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

