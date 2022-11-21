TeamSnap Acquires LeagueSide to Bring On-Field Sponsorship Opportunities to its Leading Technology Platform

Combination of Two Mission-Driven Leaders in Sports Tech to Create First-of-its-Kind Solution for Brands Looking to Connect with Youth Sports Communities Both Online and in the Local Community

CHICAGO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TeamSnap, the leading provider of sports management software and the online community for everything youth sports, today announced that it has acquired LeagueSide, America's leading community sports sponsorship platform.

Through this acquisition, TeamSnap will launch a unique offering for brands to connect with the youth sports industry, while bringing direct access to sponsorship opportunities to the more than 19,000 sports organizations that rely on TeamSnap's Clubs & Leagues sports management platform.

"We have listened to brands and partners looking for ways to connect in-person with youth sports communities, as well as youth sports organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities – and this is our answer," said Peter Frintzilas, CEO of TeamSnap. "Like LeagueSide, TeamSnap at its core is a company focused on improving the lives of youth athletes and their families, while making sports accessible to all. We are excited to welcome these forward-thinking innovators to our team."

By bringing LeagueSide's innovative sponsorship solutions to its leading technology platform, TeamSnap will now be able to offer brands direct access to digital and on-field sponsorship opportunities from one source. This will enable the company to again widen its footprint within youth sports, a $19.2 billion market in the U.S., according to Wintergreen Research. It will also bring on-field sponsorship opportunities to sports organizations that leverage TeamSnap's Clubs & Leagues solution, which can help make sports more affordable against a backdrop of rising fees and costs.

"Pete and the team have made enormous progress over the last 18 months towards our TeamSnap vision of building the leading technology platform in youth and amateur sports," said Andrew Rueff, TeamSnap Executive Chairman and Operating Partner at Waud Capital. "We see the LeagueSide acquisition as a perfect fit within our culture and mission, and one that will catapult us forward in delivering the leading ecosystem for all things youth sports."

The multi-channel solution will enable brands to connect in new ways with specific audiences within youth sports communities.

TeamSnap's Post-Acquisition Reach and Offering

Expands network of sports organizations on the platform to nearly 40,000.

Offers digital access to 25 million logged in and authenticated families and coaches.

Provides sponsorship access to 11 million families on the field.

"This is a proud milestone for LeagueSide, and we are thrilled to kick off our next chapter of growth as part of TeamSnap," said Evan Brandoff, CEO & Co-Founder of LeagueSide. "With TeamSnap's vast network of youth sports organizations and world-class technology, we can more quickly realize our shared vision of supporting athletes and giving everyone the opportunity to play, while building the most powerful suite of solutions and capabilities for brands to reach families in the happiest moments of their week."

These new sponsorship opportunities available on TeamSnap's platform can also help reduce costs for families and youth athletes to participate in sports, furthering both TeamSnap and LeagueSide's mission to make youth sports accessible to all.

"Reaching relevant audiences meaningfully through youth sports on TeamSnap has been an important part of our marketing strategy," said Ricky Hildebrand, Digital Marketing Manager at Bauer. "We are excited about the opportunity to leverage TeamSnap to further extend our reach into communities."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ABOUT LEAGUESIDE:

LeagueSide is the nation's leading youth sports sponsorship platform, providing access for regional and national brands to reach the 35+ million families involved in youth sports. LeagueSide was founded in 2015 with the mission to give everyone the opportunity to play. Since then, the company has grown its platform to feature over 20,000 local sports organizations, and has brought sponsorships with companies like DIRECTV, Chipotle, Uber, Verizon, and Post Brands to fields across the country.

About TeamSnap

TeamSnap is home to the largest online community for everything youth sports. It is consistently rated the No. 1 sports management platform by its loyal audience of more than 25 million youth sports coaches, administrators, players and parents and over 19,000 sports organizations—across more than 100 different types of sports and activities. The leading sports-tech company offers consumer brands innovative new ways to connect with passionate youth sports audiences from across the globe. It is currently in high-growth mode, expanding its footprint toward becoming THE platform and marketplace for all things youth sports.

TeamSnap Impact is the company's initiative aimed at enhancing the lives of kids by creating a world where youth sports programs are accessible and equitable for all.

