Phoenix Children's Achieves Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs Accreditation Signifying Highest Ethical Standards in Research

Phoenix Children's is Arizona's Only Pediatric Health System with This Accreditation

PHOENIX, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's, one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems, has been recognized by the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs (AAHRPP) for its ethical research and comprehensive protections for research participants. The health system is one of just four Arizona healthcare organizations, and one of just 15 children's hospitals nationwide, to currently hold this accreditation.

AAHRPP, a non-profit accrediting body, is considered the gold standard for ethical research, and this accreditation signals Phoenix Children's human research protection program exceeds the safeguards required by the U.S. government and prioritizes safety, quality and excellence in its practices.

"This recognition reflects Phoenix Children's commitment to strong, ethically sound research and confirms we have the structures in place to support all manner of studies," said Stewart Goldman, MD, senior vice president of research for Phoenix Children's and chair of the Department of Child Health at the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix. "Our goal is to find new treatments for devastating childhood illnesses while protecting the children who make scientific advances possible."

The accreditation process spanned more than two years and included a comprehensive self-assessment and written application, as well as a site visit from AAHRPP human research protections administrators. Following the visit, Phoenix Children's implemented the group's recommendations to ensure all aspects of the health system's research program align with AAHRPP's rigorous standards for protecting human research participants.

"Phoenix Children's has a large and growing body of research work. We made it a top priority to pursue accreditation to ensure we're meeting or exceeding AAHRPP's high standards," said Lee Seabrooke, director of research ethics and governance at Phoenix Children's. "Above all else, our research teams are committed to the health and safety of the children who participate in our clinical trials and other research."

The health system focuses its research on multiple clinical disciplines including cancer, neurology, cardiology, pulmonology, orthopedics and nephrology, among others. Research at Phoenix Children's includes Phase I, II and III clinical trials, more than 700 active studies, and a staff of nearly 700 research investigators, research scientists, associates, biostatisticians, pharmacists, nurses, coordinators and assistants.

"The incredible research coming out of Phoenix Children's ensures patients here and around the world have access to leading-edge therapies, novel diagnostics and clinical management options. To carry out this work, we give researchers the support and structure they need to advance treatments for pediatric cancer and other childhood diseases," said Seabrooke.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 11 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service-related outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for nearly 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,175 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. For more information, visit phoenixchildren's.org.

