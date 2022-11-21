New Research: Cloud Networking Skills Gap and Lack of Training Options Hinder Enterprises' Ability to Embrace Multicloud

Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program Addresses Increasing Global Demand for Qualified Cloud Networking Professionals with the Introduction of New Learning Paths

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix, the pioneer of Intelligent Cloud Networking™, today released new data surveyed from cloud networking professionals that confirms enterprises struggle with cloud adoption due in large part to the increasing skills gap. To address this challenge, the company has released new programs and learning paths to its Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program, the industry's first and only multicloud networking certification.

Cloud adoption has grown rapidly as enterprises are now migrating their most critical workloads to the cloud in order to remain competitive. As organizations increasingly find themselves managing business-critical cloud and multicloud environments, they're running up against a shortage of talent with the necessary expertise to handle the complexity of cloud networking and security in and across Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform (GCP), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), and more.

According to new Aviatrix survey data from over 580 ACE professionals:

Most enterprises (64%) are struggling to hire or train staff with the necessary skills to properly design and implement an effective and future-proof multicloud network architecture

Lack of training (50%), in-house training (43%), and cloud complexity (42%) were cited as the major bottlenecks facing enterprises while deploying cloud-based technologies

Cloud service platform expertise (62%), cloud security (42%), and multicloud networking (46%) are cited as the cloud skills that are most pressing for organizations and lacking in the current talent pool

The majority of respondents (85%) believe having staff with the appropriate skill levels is very important to determine the success of their organization's cloud strategy

Aviatrix is empowering enterprises and practitioners to confront these needs, introducing new learning paths as part of the ACE Program that allow cloud networking professionals – from novice to expert – to customize the certification based on their cloud education requirements. ACE participants progress through the standard learning path, starting with Associate, then Professional, and finally to Design Expert with optional courses in Operations and Automation for specialized cloud professionals. While other programs focus on a single cloud service provider (CSP), the ACE Program is continually updated and familiarizes participants with best practices that span all major CSPs as well as the Aviatrix Cloud Networking Platform. The ACE Program also uniquely delivers in-depth best practices and education required to build an enterprise-grade cloud architecture, focusing on cloud networking and security aspects that other CSP certifications miss.

"ACE helped me understand the similarities and disparities in the basic architectural principles that each CSP offers as well as the challenges encountered when architecting CSPs into IT environments," said Alex Arcilla, Senior Technical Validation Analyst at TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG). "Acquiring the ACE certification from Aviatrix can be very useful for IT professionals and their organizations when closing the skills gap."

More than 18,000 professionals in over 180 countries worldwide have kickstarted their cloud careers with ACE since the program's inception in November 2019. With the new learning paths, the ACE Program offers a multitude of benefits to professionals whose businesses operate in the cloud:

Learn Native Cloud Networking Constructs - Equips professionals with working knowledge of native networking constructs in AWS, Azure, GCP, and OCI.

Increase Multicloud Proficiency - Takes participants from cloud professionals to multicloud professionals – an increasing necessity in today's multicloud world. ACEs will earn the highly valuable and sought-after multicloud skills that propel their careers forward.

Discover Key Networking and Security Use Cases - Provides ongoing education in specialized areas such as Infrastructure as Code (IaC), Cloud Operations, Network Security, SAP S/4HANA (coming soon!), and more.

Accelerate Business-Critical Cloud Initiatives - Enterprises with certified ACEs are equipped with a highly skilled team capable of accelerating their business-critical cloud initiatives.

"Supporting our large customer base as they migrate from on-prem to the cloud has been a top priority for Informatica. The ACE Program has helped me better prepare for customers' demands, multicloud best practices, and a unified design while circumventing limitations of all the major CSPs," said Toby Foss, Director of Cloud Network Operations at Informatica. "A multicloud-centric cert such as ACE immediately shortlists candidates with demonstrated multicloud expertise. For this same reason, I encouraged my son to complete the ACE Professional certification in order to accelerate his career."

"Each individual cloud provider has its own certifications, but ACE is the only program filling the need for CSP-agnostic cloud education," said Danielle Coady, Vice President of Marketing at Aviatrix. "ACE provides cloud networking professionals with the training they need to fully understand public cloud networking components, service provider capabilities, multicloud architectural design patterns, and how to apply them to their own organizations. ACE certified professionals are leading and accelerating their enterprises' transformation to the cloud while also increasing their own professional value."

To learn more about the ACE Program or register for a training today, visit aviatrix.com/ace. You can also contact ace@aviatrix.com to request more information.

About the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program

The Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program is the industry's first and only multicloud networking certification. Its comprehensive trainings and specialized courses provide a deep understanding of how to build, operate, automate, scale, and secure multicloud networks across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and more. From novices to experts, professionals whose businesses operate in the cloud trust the ACE Program to master complex cloud networking concepts that can take their careers and businesses to the next level. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com/ace.

About Aviatrix

Aviatrix, the pioneer of Intelligent Cloud Networking™, optimizes business-critical application availability, performance, security, and cost with multi-cloud networking software that delivers a simplified and consistent enterprise-grade operational model in and across cloud service providers. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) program, the industry's first and only multi-cloud networking certification, innovative enterprises are transforming their business by upgrading their cloud networking with Aviatrix. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com.

