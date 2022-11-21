GOODYEAR, U.S. MARINE CORPS RESERVE TO HOST ANNUAL TOYS FOR TOTS EVENTS

Toy drive supported by events at California, Florida and Ohio blimp bases

AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve are partnering for the 12th consecutive year in support of the Marines Toys for Tots Foundation at the company's airship bases in California, Florida and Ohio. Each event will provide the public with an opportunity to donate to Toys for Tots while enjoying an up-close and personal view of the Goodyear Blimp.

Goodyear and the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve support the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation at the company’s blimp bases in California, Florida and Ohio. (PRNewswire)

On Dec. 1 from 5 - 7 p.m. and Dec. 2 - 4 from 2 - 7 p.m., Ohio visitors can drive through the Wingfoot Lake blimp hangar to get a behind-the-scenes look before dropping off their donation to a U.S. Marine representing Toys for Tots. Donations in Florida will take place on Dec. 10 from 1 - 5 p.m. during open house tours of the hangar. The California event on Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. allows registered attendees to receive guided tours of the base. California blimp fans can register for a tour spot at bit.ly/blimptour .

These events are free and open to the public, with all attendees required to follow locally mandated guidelines and precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Toys can also be shipped to Goodyear's hangars through Dec. 3 for contactless donation. Toys being donated must be new and in the original packaging to be accepted.

"We are excited to once again be able to provide visitors unique access to the Goodyear Blimp for a wonderful cause," said Laura Duda, Goodyear's senior vice president and Chief Communications Officer. "The relationship between the airships, the U.S. Marines Corps and the Toys for Tots Program has continued to grow over the past 12 years, and we are thankful we can support children receiving much-needed toy donations during the holiday season."

2022 marks the 12th year of the collaboration between Goodyear and the Marines for events at its Goodyear Blimp bases, which have collectively delivered almost 200,000 toys and over $525,000 to benefit Toys for Tots to date.

"As we celebrate our 75th year of assisting children in need, we are thrilled to welcome Goodyear back for their 12th year as a National Corporate Sponsor of the Marine Toys for Tots Campaign," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. "Their community service goals continue to align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over seven decades through our Toys for Tots Program. With their generous support we will be able to fulfill the Christmas dreams of thousands of less fortunate children who might otherwise be forgotten."

Goodyear first nicknamed one of its blimps the "Santa Claus Express" in 1927 to spread holiday cheer across the skies of America. The company has a long history of community involvement and volunteerism within its corporate social responsibility strategy, Goodyear Better Future. Goodyear's Better Future strategy and Goodyear Airship Operations support collaborative programs, such as the Toys for Tots Foundation and community organizations to drive positive outcomes for the community.

Founded in 1947, it is the mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.

The California Goodyear airship base is located at 19200 S Main St, Carson, CA 90248.

The Florida Goodyear airship base is located at 1500 NE 5th Ave, Pompano Beach, FL 33060.

The Ohio Goodyear airship base is located at 841 Wingfoot Lake Rd., Mogadore, Ohio 44260.

Donation details are available online at www.goodyearblimp.com, by visiting the Goodyear Blimp Facebook page or by calling (800) 321-2136.

