Honest Medical Group partners with Great Lakes Physicians Organization to transform health care for seniors

The new joint venture focuses on whole-person-centric care for patients in Central Michigan

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Honest Medical Group (Honest) announced a partnership with Great Lakes Physicians Organization (GLPO). This new Joint Venture will improve clinical outcomes, slow disease progression, and improve the quality of life for GLPO patients with Medicare in Central Michigan.

Great Lakes Physicians Organization and Honest Medical Group Co-branded logo (PRNewswire)

"GLPO's commitment to improving health care outcomes directly correlates to the mission of Honest," says Aric Coffman CEO of Honest. "I look forward to the possibilities our collaboration brings to GLPO physicians, their practices, and their patients."

GLPO is an independent physician organization -its mission being to support the success of independent physicians throughout the state of Michigan. GLPO's approximately 300 practitioners are highly regarded and recognized in the state of Michigan for quality of care while also demonstrating low costs for care. Honest, a provider enablement organization, was purpose-built to further advance the doctor and patient experience, improve care, and reduce health care costs.

Together, the organizations will focus on value-based, patient-centered care for seniors. The collaboration brings together clinical and financial resources, as well as technology and data, to empower GLPO physicians to provide quality services in a more cost-efficient manner. The Honest GLPO Joint Venture will allow physicians to focus more on the unique needs of their patients with Medicare and deliver custom care supporting physical, behavioral, emotional, and social needs for the betterment of the patient, which will also result in a more efficient and effective practice of medicine.

"GLPO physicians have always prioritized care that is centered around the patient," Shay Raleigh, Executive Director of GLPO said. "The resources afforded by this new partnership with Honest even further support our mission of providing efficient, cost-effective health care and improving outcomes. It's an incredibly exciting opportunity, and we look forward to the positive impact this new relationship will have for our patients with Medicare and our physicians. GLPO was created to support the independent medical community and it is our aim that this partnership will continue to highlight the benefits and value of practicing independently. Our physicians have proved time and time again that independent practices can thrive with the right support, the right tools, and compensation models that reward healthy patient outcomes."

About Great Lakes Physicians Organization

Founded 37 years ago, Great Lakes Physicians Organization is an independent physician organization in Central Michigan that strives to meet the quadruple aim of enhancing patient experience, improving population health, reducing costs, and improving the work life of health care providers, including clinicians and staff.

For more information, visit GLPO.org or send a message to GLPO by emailing inquiries@glpo.org.

About Honest Medical Group

Honest Medical Group is a Nashville-based, privately-owned company that partners with physicians to improve their patients' care experience and to reduce costs for people with Medicare. Honest provides financial backing, real-time insights, care management teams and administrative staff so physicians can put their patients first. Honest was founded by health care innovators and founders of Rubicon Partners, Adam Boehler, Abe Sutton, and Matt Kim.

For more information, visit HonestMedicalGroup.com or connect with Honest at @honestmedicalgroupon Facebook, @honestmedgroupon Twitter, and Honest Medical Group on LinkedIn.

