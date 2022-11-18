Clark Construction & Federal Realty Tops Out Latest Component of Pike & Rose in North Bethesda

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Clark Construction Group and Federal Realty Investment Trust joined representatives from Choice Hotels. Sodexo, and design and trade partners to celebrate the topping out of 915 Meeting Street, a new 276,000-square-foot trophy office building in North Bethesda, Maryland. The topping out ceremony marks the completion of structural concrete operations.

915 Meeting Street (PRNewswire)

915 Meeting Space is the latest component of Pike & Rose, a 24-acre, transit-oriented neighborhood featuring retail, dining, and entertainment spaces.

The Gensler-designed, 915 Meeting Street project will feature 6,000 square feet of ground floor retail, 250,000-square-feet of office space, and 545 parking spaces. The project will also tout numerous amenities, such as a rooftop conference center with common areas and a fitness center. The building will feature a glass curtainwall system façade detailed with metal panels and precast concrete to allow for ample natural light and impressive views throughout the building for tenants and visitors. 915 Meeting Street is targeting LEED Gold certification.

Choice Hotels International and Sodexo are among the building's largest lessees.

Since breaking ground in December 2021, Clark has poured over 35,000 cubic yards of concrete to shape the project. With structural concrete complete, the team is focused on the façade and interior finishes activities.

"This is such an exciting moment for the entire project team," said Andy Fuhrmann, vice president at Clark Construction. "The topping out ceremony is an opportunity to pause and recognize the hard work of the craftworkers that have dedicated over 215,000 hours to reach this tremendous milestone."

"915 Meeting Street is our newest trophy building offering to the market, designed with our ESG goals in mind," said Jay Brinson, vice president of development at Federal Realty Investment Trust. "This collaborative effort with our partners at Clark and Gensler has resulted in a building that is 60% leased with industry leaders, Choice Hotels and Sodexo."

"We are privileged to partner with Federal Realty and Clark Construction on a truly extraordinary achievement. 915 Meeting Street has catalyzed development in North Bethesda and brings together a dynamic mix of amenity-driven office and retail," said Theresa Sheils, principal and managing director at Gensler.

Clark is set to deliver the project in the 3rd quarter of 2022.

About Clark Construction

For more than a century, Clark Construction Group has been transforming the ideas and visions of its clients into world-class projects that make the United States a stronger, safer place. As one of the nation's largest asset creators, Clark has offices strategically located across the country to serve the needs of its clients. For more information, visit www.clarkconstruction.com.

About Pike & Rose, a Federal neighborhood

Pike & Rose is a LEED-ND (Neighborhood Development), 24-acre, transit-oriented neighborhood including more than 50 tenants of thoughtfully merchandised retail space. The selection of restaurants (including Summer House Santa Monica, Fogo de Chao, &pizza, sweetgreen and Julii), retailers (including REI, Sephora, L.L. Bean and Sur La Table, Uniqlo), a state-of-the-art Porsche dealership, and unique entertainment offerings (iPic Theaters, Pinstripes and AMP by Strathmore) have created a one-of-a-kind retail environment. The neighborhood is fully enhanced by the offerings of 99 luxury condominiums and penthouses uniquely positioned above Canopy by Hilton, a 177-key boutique hotel; 765 luxury apartments; a 17,000-square-foot rooftop farm and an office campus (including Bank of America, Industrious, Hilti, Choice Hotels, and Sodexo), featuring trophy class buildings with the highest commitment employee wellness.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 104 properties include approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,400 residential units.

Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 54 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

