WOW! Recognized as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation® for the Fifth Year in a Row

Leading broadband provider reinforces its focus on exceptional HR practices and commitment to employees with ninth national win

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, was named a 2022 Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation® for the ninth time, and for the fifth consecutive year, by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

The award recognizes WOW!'s ongoing commitment to delivering top-notch human resource practices and its unwavering dedication to providing its employees with an exceptional workplace culture. As a result of the company's ongoing focus on employees, their wellbeing and success, and the company's inclusive culture, WOW! has also won the Best and Brightest award several years in a row in its Metro Detroit , Atlanta and Denver service areas.

"WOW! employees are phenomenal! Even as we've all faced another year of unpredictable challenges, our workforce has stayed strong and focused," said David Brunick, chief human resources officer at WOW!. "Year after year, I'm humbled to know how much our employees love working at WOW! and how they continue to actively build a company culture that's caring and inclusive."

To qualify for these awards, WOW! was scored on a variety of measures, including employee achievement and recognition, communication and shared vision, diversity and inclusion, work-life balance, and strategic company performance. The company prides itself on creating a workplace culture that can help employees prosper both personally and professionally and has implemented key initiatives focused on employee well-being, including the company's transition to a hybrid work model, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts, leadership, performance management and tuition reimbursement programs.

"We are grateful for each employee's hard work and commitment to our core values of Respect, Integrity, Spirit of Service and Accountability and we are honored to win this award for the fifth year in a row," said Teresa Elder, CEO at WOW!. "We're so thankful for all the employees who take the time to share their feelings about WOW! in response to the NABR annual survey."

In addition to being a Best and Brightest winner, WOW! recently won C2HR's Workplace Wellness Award in recognition of the measurable impact the company's wellbeing program has on employees. WOW! was also named as one of the top 10 Best Companies to Work For in Florida 2022 by Workforce Research Group and Florida Trend.

To learn more about WOW!, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized nine times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last five consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

