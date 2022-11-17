SilverSky Announces Appointment of New Channel Sales Director

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverSky , a cybersecurity innovator offering powerful managed detection and response (MDR) services, today announced the appointment of Reagan Roberts as the company's Channel Chief.

www.silversky.com (PRNewsfoto/SilverSky) (PRNewswire)

"On behalf of the entire partner ecosystem at SilverSky, I'm pleased to welcome Reagan to our growing global team that looks to significantly bolster the channel presence for our recently released SilverSky Lightning MDR product portfolio," said Maureen Kaplan, SilverSky's Chief Revenue Officer. "With our fresh rebrand and call to action to 'change the rules of engagement' in cybersecurity, SilverSky's new positioning parallels this focus on the channel as well as on the company's 20 years of advanced technology leadership. Reagan's appointment will also help us emphasize our three core differentiators that potential partners and customers consistently praise: vision, velocity and vigilance."

Roberts stated, "I am excited to join SilverSky with its increased focus on the channel that will allow me to bring a game changing offering to the current and future channel partners."

Following Kaplan's appointment as Chief Revenue Officer in June, Roberts' assignment serves as the company's latest move to strengthen its investment in the channel while it continues to build upon its growing global sales operations team.

Roberts brings more than 14 years of IT channel, sales and management experience, where she most recently served in top partner development positions at Sandy, Utah-based Telarus and Charlotte, NC-based Converged Network Services Group (CNSG). She holds a degree from Georgia Southern University.

For more information on SilverSky's channel program, visit www.silversky.com/partners. Potential channel partners can contact SilverSky at learn@silversky.com.

About SilverSky

Today's organizations are playing catch-up, chasing alerts with a scarcity of experienced people, time and budget. It's time to change the rules of engagement with SilverSky, the world's leading Managed Detection and Response platform for threat detection, log management and response. SilverSky gives our customers enhanced Vision, Velocity and Vigilance. The Vision to be an advanced technology company, developing the depth and complexity of analysis to shield them from cyber risk, regardless of their size or journey. The Velocity to attack cyber risk at light speed, constantly ramping up our rate of learning, and slashing the time to detect and respond. The Vigilance to combine deep human experience, military-grade behavioral tracking, and machine learning, to protect our customers' attack surface as vigorously as their bottom lines. By delivering consistently on these values, our SOC teams' customer satisfaction rating is over 98% globally. With over twenty years of experience in cybersecurity, we've learned the best way to stay ahead of the game, is to change it. Visit www.silversky.com

Company Contacts:

Clark Easterling

Vice President, Marketing

SilverSky

ceasterling@silversky.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SilverSky