InventHelp Inventor Develops Comfortable Face Mask Option (FED 2413)

PITTSBURGH , Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I thought there could be an improved face mask to prevent ear irritation, gaps and fogging of eyewear," said an inventor, from Fort Lewis, Wash., "so I invented the PROTECT U. My face mask would be more comfortable to wear than existing masks."

The invention provides an improved design for a face mask. In doing so, it reduces pressure and irritation at the back of the ears. It also ensures that the mask remains in place on the face. As a result, it increases comfort and safety. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2413, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp