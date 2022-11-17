HiBid Auctions Exceed $48 Million in Sales Last Week, with Huge Antique and Vehicle Auctions Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 595,000 lots were sold through HiBid last week in 1,503 online-only and live webcast auctions, with roughly $48.3 million in sales (gross auction proceeds). Throughout the week of November 7th through the 13th, HiBid averaged 1.76 bids on the site per day.

Numerous large antique auctions are currently running on the site, featuring dinnerware, glassware, furniture, signs, binoculars, carvings, coins, watches, various collectibles, and many other vintage lots. Another noteworthy auction currently underway includes cars, pickup trucks, and jeeps with model years ranging from 1995 to 2020.

HiBid brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of items across hundreds of categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

November 7th-13th, 2022, HiBid Highlights

GAP: $48.3 Million

Lots Sold: 595,112

Online-Only Auctions: 1,406

Webcast Auctions: 97

Average Bidders Per Day: 1.09 Million

Average Bids Per Day: 1.76 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

U.S. Customs & Border Protection Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: November 14th-21st

Seller: Apple Towing Co.

View Auction Items

Antique Store in Storage Over 20 Years

Auction Type: Live Webcast (Prebidding Open)

Dates: July 9th-December 9th

Seller: Dixon Auctioneers

View Auction Items

Preston Currey Estate Online Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: November 1st-21st

Seller: Red Dot Auctioneers

View Auction Items

Richard A. Wolfe Estate Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: November 2nd-21st

Seller: Karolina Auction

View Auction Items

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

