D. James Kennedy Center for Christian Statesmanship Gives Distinguished Christian Statesman Award to Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears at November 16 Capitol Hill Dinner

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The D. James Kennedy Center for Christian Statesmanship gave Winsome Earle-Sears, Virginia Lieutenant Governor, its highest honor, the Distinguished Christian Statesman Award, at a November 16 award dinner on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

"Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears lives out a public Christian witness," said Rev. Robert J. Pacienza .

"We're thrilled to have honored Lt. Gov. Sears for her bold and principled leadership and her outspoken Christian witness," remarked Rev. Robert J. Pacienza, President and CEO of D. James Kennedy Ministries.

Pacienza added: "Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears lives out a public Christian witness, applying commonsense Christian values, like the primacy of parental authority in education, to guide her policy preferences."

A native of Kingston, Jamaica, Earle-Sears immigrated to the U.S. at age six. She is a successful businesswoman and trained electrician who has proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp, has led a men's prison ministry and a homeless shelter for women. A former Vice President of the Virginia State Board of Education, she has served as a presidential appointee to the US Census Bureau, co-chair of the African American Committee; and the Advisory Committee on Women Veterans to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

First elected in 2002 to the Virginia House of Delegates, Earle-Sears is the first female Lieutenant Governor of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the first Black female elected to statewide office.

The Distinguished Christian Statesman Award, given annually since 1996, seeks to honor individuals who combine excellence in public service with character and faith in God.

"Lt. Gov. Earle-Sears demonstrates what it means to be a Christian Statesman," said Lauren Cooley, the new executive director of the D. James Kennedy Center for Christian Statesmanship.

"Her commitment to serve Virginians, her courage in the face of vicious criticism from the Left, and her willingness to bring God into public life—both by her life and her words—all make her a most deserving honoree."

Founded in 1995 by the late D. James Kennedy, a minister, author, and evangelical leader, the Center for Christian Statesmanship has impacted thousands of lives by bringing a gospel witness, Christian discipleship, and a vision for Christian statesmanship to leaders in Washington.

