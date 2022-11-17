Win Stuff
CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RECORD REVENUE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022

Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:15 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago

Revenue of $82.0 million; Expects Record Annual Revenue of around $320m for 2022

 MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Highlights of the Third Quarter of 2022

  • Record quarterly revenue of $82.0 million; a 16% increase year-over-year;
  • GAAP operating income of $20.6 million; non-GAAP operating income of $23.2 million, representing an operating margin of 25.2% and 28.3% respectively;
  • GAAP net income of $20.7 million and non-GAAP net income of $23.3 million; and
  • Strong operating cash flow of $25.3 million.

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management expects fourth quarter revenue to be similar to those of the third quarter, translating into record annual revenue of around $320 million for 2022.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "We had another record quarter and are providing positive guidance for the fourth quarter. In an increasingly complex environment, we are positioned to achieve a record year in 2022, supported by the company's diversified customers, geographies, and various secular trends."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2022 was $82.0 million, an increase of 16% compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $39.9 million (48.6% of revenue), compared to a gross profit of $35.8 million (50.6% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2021. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $40.2 million (49.0% of revenue), compared to $36.0 million (50.9% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2021.

Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $20.6 million (25.2% of revenue), compared to an operating profit of $20.1 million (28.5% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2021. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $23.2 million (28.3% of revenue), compared to $21.7 million (30.6% of revenue) in the third quarter of 2021.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $20.7 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.5 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $23.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $20.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits, as of September 30, 2022 were $392.3 million compared to $391 million as of June 30, 2022. In addition, there were $68.0 million in long-term deposits compared to $47.0 million as of June 30, 2022. During the quarter, Camtek generated $25.3 million in operating cash flow.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today starting at 9:00 am ET. Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

US:                              1 866 229 7198           at 9:00 am Eastern Time

Israel:                          03 918 0610                at 4:00 pm Israel Time

International:               +972 3 918 0610

Alternatively, the call will be webcast from a link on Camtek's investor relations website, at https://www.camtek.com/investors/

For those unable to participate, the call will be available for replay on Camtek's website beginning 24 hours after the call.

A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release is available at http://www.camtek.com

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Camtek Ltd. ("we," "us" and "our"). Forward-looking statements include our expected revenues for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022 and can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including as a result of formal or informal imposition by countries of new or revised export and/or import and doing-business regulations or sanctions, including but not limited to changes in U.S. trade policies,  which can be made without prior notice, and our ability to effectively address such global trade issues and changes and the impact of any such sanction on the markets we serve; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China (which is our largest territory), Taiwan and Korea, some of which might be subject to the trade restrictions referred to above or involved in trade wars with countries which might impose such trade restrictions; the impact of war in Ukraine, rising inflation, rising interest rates, volatile exchange rates and commodities' prices, the risk of the continuation of disruptions to our and our customers', providers', business partners' and contractors' businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as for example the impact of China-imposed lockdowns; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results; anticipated trends and impacts related to industry component and substrate shortages and other supply chain challenges; the future purchase, use, and availability of components supplied by third parties; impurities and other disruptions to our customers' operations, which could lower production yields or interrupt manufacturing, and could result in the cancellation or delay of purchase of our products; the highly competitive nature of the markets we serve, some of which have dominant market participants with greater resources than us; the rapid evolvement of technology in the markets in which we operate, and our ability to adequately predict these changes or keep pace with emerging industry standards; changing industry and market trends; reduced demand for our products; the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market; price reductions; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the SEC.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; and (ii) tax settlement expenses, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.

CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)


September 30,

December 31,


2022

2021


U.S. dollars

Assets






Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

88,265

241,943

Short-term deposits

304,000

156,000

Trade accounts receivable, net

63,379

57,825

Inventories

69,809

58,759

Other current assets

10,640

5,653




Total current assets

536,093

520,180




Long-term deposits

68,000

32,000

Long term inventory

4,959

5,150

Deferred tax asset

77

227

Other assets

803

190

Property, plant and equipment, net

32,223

25,400

Intangible assets, net

582

610




Total non-current assets

106,644

63,577




Total assets

642,737

583,757




Liabilities and shareholders' equity






Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable

27,699

33,550

Other current liabilities

51,888

56,137




Total current liabilities

79,587

89,687




Long-term liabilities



Other long-term liabilities

7,629

5,800

Convertible notes

195,463

194,643

Total long-term liabilities

203,092

200,443




Total liabilities

282,679

290,130










Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at
September 30, 2022 and at December 31, 2021;



46,476,907 issued shares at September 30, 2022 and 45,939,019 at
December 31, 2021;



44,384,531 shares outstanding at September 30, 2022 and
43,846,643 at December 31, 2021;

 

174

 

172

Additional paid-in capital

184,735

176,582

Retained earnings

177,047

118,771


361,956

295,525

Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 shares as of September 30, 2022
and December 31, 2021)

 

(1,898)

(1,898)




Total shareholders' equity

360,058

293,627




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

642,737

583,757







Camtek Ltd. 



Consolidated Statements of Operations 



(in thousands, except share data) 




 

Nine months ended

 September 30,

Three months

ended September 30,

Year ended
December 31,




 

2022

2021

2022

2021

2021




 

U.S. dollars 

U.S. dollars 

U.S. dollars



Revenue

 

238,734

195,488

81,990

70,686

269,659



Cost of revenue

 

118,824

95,724

42,131

34,893

132,315



Gross profit

 

119,910

99,764

39,859

35,793

137,344











Operating expenses:








Research and development costs

 

22,175

16,774

6,976

5,530

23,473



Selling, general and administrative costs

 

36,698

31,406

12,247

10,118

42,973



Total operating expenses

 

58,873

48,180

19,223

15,648

66,446



Operating income

 

61,037

51,584

20,636

20,145

70,898



Financial income, net

 

2,889

911

2,029

349

1,030



Income before income taxes

 

63,926

52,495

22,665

20,494

71,928



Income tax expense

 

(5,650)

(4,978)

(1,950)

(1,989)

(11,651)



Net income 

 

58,276

47,517

20,715

18,505

60,277











     Earnings per share information:

Nine months ended September 30,

Three months ended September 30,

Year ended December 31,


2022

2021

2022

2021

2021




U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars



          Basic net earnings per share

1.30

1.09

0.47

0.42

1.38











          Diluted net earnings per share

1.21

1.06

0.43

0.41

1.34











     Weighted average number of
          ordinary shares outstanding              (in thousands):








     Basic

44,778

43,577

44,370

43,826

43,644











     Diluted

48,200

44,627

48,306

44,658

45,035



Camtek Ltd. 

Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results 

(In thousands, except share data) 


Nine Months ended

September 30,

Three Months ended
September 30,

Year ended

December 31,


2022

2021

2022

2021

2021


U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

U.S. dollars

Reported net income attributable to
      Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis

 

58,276

47,517

20,715

18,505

60,277

Tax settlement (1)

-

-

-

-

5,305

Share-based compensation

8,152

4,193

2,560

1,512

5,815

Non-GAAP net income

66,428

51,710

23,275

20,017

71,397







Non–GAAP net income per diluted
share

 

1.25

1.16

0.48

0.45

1.59

Gross margin on GAAP basis

50.2 %

51.0 %

48.6 %

50.6 %

50.9 %

Reported gross profit on GAAP basis

119,910

99,764

39,859

35,793

137,344

Share-based compensation

922

474

295

173

653

Non- GAAP gross margin

120,832

100,238

40,154

35,966

137,997

Non-GAAP gross profit

50.6 %

51.3 %

49.0 %

50.9 %

51.2 %







Reported operating income attributable to
Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis

 

 

61,037

 

 

51,584

 

 

20,636

 

 

20,145

 

 

70,898

Share-based compensation

8,152

4,193

2,560

1,512

5,815

Non-GAAP operating income

69,189

55,777

23,196

21,657

76,713

(1) In February 2022 the Company reached a settlement with the Israeli Tax Authorities and in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, recorded a one-time tax expense in respect of its historical exempt earnings.

CAMTEK LTD.

Moshe Eisenberg, CFO

Tel: +972 4 604 8308

Mobile: +972 54 900 7100

moshee@camtek.com

INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS  

EK Global Investor Relations

Ehud Helft
Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040

camtek@ekgir.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/camtek-announces-record-revenue-for-the-third-quarter-of-2022-301681359.html

SOURCE Camtek Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.