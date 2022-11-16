Resilience Invited to Join the World Economic Forum as Global Innovator

In recognition of Resilience's leadership, CEO Vishaal "V8" Hariprasad leads panel on combating global cyber crime initiatives in Geneva, and joining world leaders at the Annual Forum in Davos

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resilience , the next-generation company for assessing and managing cyber risk, was invited to join the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community supporting their Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity in Geneva on November 15th and at the Davos Annual Meeting on January 16th, 2023. The invitation to join the Forum comes as Resilience expands its global footprint into the U.K., E.U., and Canada this year after successfully launching in the U.S in 2020.

As companies continue to accelerate their investment in digital transformation, losses from cybercrime are expected to significantly outpace investment in cybersecurity and the cost of cyber insurance. Global cybercrime costs are estimated to reach a staggering $10.5 trillion by 2025, according to Cybersecurity Ventures. This is supported by survey data from the World Economic Forum's Global Cybersecurity Outlook 2022 report that found, "only 19% of cyber leaders feel confident that their organizations are cyber resilient," and 81% of respondents said that "staying ahead of attackers is a constant battle and the cost is unsustainable."

Resilience believes that companies can't just be cyber covered or cyber secure; they need to be cyber resilient. To do this, risk managers, cybersecurity experts, and financial leaders at a company must break their silos to assess and manage cyber risk holistically.

"It is an honor to join this group of esteemed political, business, and cultural leaders in shaping the agenda for how our society addresses growing cyber threats," said Resilience CEO and Co-founder Vishaal "V8" Hariprasad. "Resilience joining as part of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators community is a great step toward our mission of making the world Cyber Resilient. We look forward to sharing our perspective on assessing and managing cyber risk with this esteemed network of start-ups, scale-ups, and global enterprises."

As a current cyber operations officer in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and member of the Ransomware Task Force, Hariprasad led the WEF's educational session on "Cybercrime: Staying Ahead of the Curve." The session leaders discussed scalable approaches to sharing actionable intelligence and staying ahead of bad actors as their tactics grow more technologically advanced, complex, and malicious. This session was held in advance of the Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, where Hariprasad will also be participating.

The Global Innovators Community is a group of the world's most promising start-ups and scale-ups that are at the forefront of technological and business model innovation. The World Economic Forum provides the Global Innovators Community with a platform to engage with public and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome current crises and build future resiliency.

About Resilience

Resilience is the next-generation cyber risk company that's on a mission to help make the world cyber resilient.

Founded in 2016 by experts from across the highest tiers of the US military and intelligence communities, augmented by prominent leaders and innovators from the insurance and technology industries, the privately-held firm is rewriting the rules of how cyber risk is assessed and managed for middle to large market enterprises. Rooted in decades of experience, Resilience helps financial, risk, and information security leaders continuously improve their organizations' cyber resilience by connecting cyber insurance coverage with advanced cybersecurity visibility and a shared plan to reinforce actionable cyber hygiene.

Resilience is proud to be backed by leading technology investment firms, including General Catalyst, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Intact Ventures, Founders Fund, CRV, and Shield Capital. With headquarters in San Francisco, Resilience's team is globally dispersed, with offices in New York, Chicago, Baltimore, Toronto, and London. Resilience offers insurance coverage through its licensed and appointed insurance agency and security services through its expert security team.

For more information, visit us at www.cyberresilience.com .

About the Forum

The World Economic Forum is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business, cultural, and other leaders of society to shape global, regional, and industry agendas. It was established in 1971 as a not-for-profit foundation and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It is independent, impartial, and not tied to any special interests.

Media Contact: Resilience

Email: press@cyberresilience.com

View original content:

SOURCE Resilience