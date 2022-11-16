Panorama Education's Diverse Executive Team Expands with Chief Product Officer and Chief Legal Officer Appointments

Jessica Tiwari and Andrew Ting join the C-suite to propel the company's growth and further its strong approach to data privacy, business ethics, and transparency

BOSTON, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panorama Education, an education technology company that helps students achieve academic success and well-being, today announced the recent appointment of two executives, Jessica Tiwari as Chief Product Officer and Andrew Ting as Chief Legal Officer.

Panorama Education (PRNewswire)

Jessica and Andrew build upon the existing strength of the company's leadership team, joining Co-founder and CEO Aaron Feuer, President Katie Mallett, Chief Client Officer Denise Grimley, and Chief People Officer Lisa Woodson. Jessica will lead and oversee all areas of the design, research and product teams, while cultivating leaders to support the company's growing product vision. In 2022, this team launched Panorama for Positive Behavior to provide unified behavior logging and insights. Jessica will lead future platform investments including improvements to Panorama Student Success, which supports continuous student improvement and multi-tiered system of supports.

Andrew will lead and grow Panorama's legal department across corporate, privacy, and government affairs. His role will expand on Panorama's privacy and compliance programs to further transparency and trust with school districts nationwide.

"Our leadership team continues to grow not just in talent and expertise, but in diversity to mirror the students and educators that make up school districts across the country. For example, the majority of our Executive Team today are women," said Panorama CEO and Co-Founder, Aaron Feuer. "As we embark on pandemic-related academic recovery, school districts need technology and a team they can count on to help them identify what their students need and to deliver targeted supports. Jessica and Andrew will play essential roles in leading Panorama's next phase of helping students get back on track by improving education for every student."

Jessica joins the Panorama team with extensive experience leading product teams for high-growth companies, including scaling and streamlining both consumer and enterprise-focused software products. She has held senior leadership positions during critical phases of growth at Pantheon Platform and Upwork, where she led hundreds of global team members across product management, design, user research, customer experience, community management, and trust and safety. Jessica's impactful company leadership follows her education at the University of California, Berkeley's Haas School of Business where she earned an MBA, and her undergraduate studies in Music and Anthropology from Oberlin College.

As Chief Legal Officer, Andrew brings a breadth of in-house and firm expertise in legal, compliance, and government affairs for technology and financial services companies. Having held multiple significant roles as general counsel, Andrew's strategic legal experience includes capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, labor and employment, information security and consumer protection assurance. Andrew previously served as the legal and compliance executive at Koalafi, a consumer finance company, and Canapi Ventures, a fintech venture capital fund. He is currently a Professorial Lecturer in Law for The George Washington University Law School and an Adjunct Professor for Georgetown University McDonough School of Business. Andrew attended Harvard University, where he received both his J.D. and Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies.

About Panorama Education

Panorama Education is an education technology company founded in 2012 that helps students achieve academic success and well-being, and gives schools and school districts a platform to hear what families, students and teachers need in the classroom. Educators use Panorama's software platform to understand and support students across academics, attendance, behavior, and social-emotional learning. District leaders use the same platform to track progress toward strategic goals, such as literacy, graduation, and school safety. Panorama is proud that its platform is used to support 15 million students in 25,000 schools, 2,000 districts and 50 states.

For more information, visit www.panoramaed.com .

Media Contact

Stephanie Reynolds

‪(415) 320-6143

pr@panoramaed.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panorama Education