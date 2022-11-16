Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Opera Limited to participate at upcoming investor conferences

Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA), one of the world's major browser developers and a leading internet consumer brand, announced today the appearance of company executives at two upcoming investor conferences.

(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited)
(PRNewsfoto/Opera Limited)(PRNewswire)

Event Details:

Credit Suisse 26th Annual Technology Conference on November 30th, 2022. Frode Jacobsen, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 3:05 PM MT.

UBS Global TMT Conference on December 6th, 2022. Per Wetterdal, EVP Commercial, will present at 7:30 AM ET.

A webcast of the presentations will be available on Opera's investor relations website at https://investor.opera.com.

About Opera

Opera is a global web innovator. Opera's browsers, news products and fintech solutions are the trusted choice of hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Opera is headquartered in Oslo, Norway and listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange (OPRA).

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opera-limited-to-participate-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301680116.html

SOURCE Opera Limited

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.