Harness® Appoints Former Chief Software Officer of the U.S. Air Force, Space Force and Former Amazon VP as Strategic Advisors

Nicolas Chaillan and Adrian Cockcroft to provide technical and strategic guidance on Harness' continued growth

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness, the Modern Software Delivery Platform™ company, today at the {unscripted} conference announced the appointment of Nicolas Chaillan and Adrian Cockcroft as strategic advisors to the company. With decades of experience leading and advising technology companies and federal agencies, both industry experts will help guide the high-growth company with their unique domain expertise.

"Harness is honored to have Nic and Adrian, two highly respected and seasoned leaders, join us as advisors," said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and co-founder at Harness. "Nic brings deep experience in the federal market and Adrian's extensive background in open source, green tech and sustainability practices will prove to be invaluable resources as we continue to invest in improving our product offerings as well as expand our footprint to serve additional markets."

Nic Chaillan has served in various IT leadership positions in the U.S. government. He was appointed as the first U.S. Air Force and Space Force Chief Software Officer and was the co-lead for the Department of Defense Enterprise DevSecOps Initiative (DSOP), where he helped establish DevSecOps capabilities and best practices for faster, streamlined technology adoption. In the private sector, Chaillan is a serial entrepreneur, having successfully launched 12 companies and selling more than 180 software products to Fortune 500 companies.

"Harness has a proven track record of enabling IT and developer teams to deliver software efficiently within the public sector,'' said Chaillan. "I'm excited to share my expertise building DevOps initiatives within the federal government to build on and further expand Harness' work with the U.S. government and public sector."

Adrian Cockcroft has worked at the leading edge of technology for over 40 years. He previously led sustainability marketing for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and invested in the Amazon Sustainability Data Initiative, helping launch the Well-Architected Pillar for Sustainability. Before that, he served as Vice President of Cloud Architecture Strategy at AWS where he led the organization's open source community engagement team. He is also a founding member of eBay's Research Labs, led the open source program at Netflix and served as a Technology Fellow at Battery Ventures.

"Most enterprises are still very slow to iterate on software delivery, and they need a platform like Harness to help simplify DevOps processes while keeping up with rapid innovation," said Cockcroft. "I look forward to applying my expertise in DevOps and helping companies apply sustainable business practices, like carbon monitoring and optimization, to boost Harness' product offerings and unlock even more innovation."

Chaillan and Cockcroft join the company during an exciting time of continued growth. Earlier this year, Harness announced a total of $425 million in financing at a valuation of $3.7 billion. The company also recently launched the Harness Global Managed Service Provider (MSP) partner program, enabling organizations working with trusted MSPs to manage their cloud spend, consumption and resources using the Harness Cloud Cost Management module with the support, services and training of their MSP of choice.

About Harness

Harness, the Modern Software Delivery Platform™ company, provides a simple, safe and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to rapidly release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight, giving engineers their weekends back. Harness Inc. is based in San Francisco. More on Twitter @harnessio and at harness.io.

