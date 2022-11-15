Viant Expands Design & Development West Center of Excellence

67% larger footprint:

• Supports growing demand for interventional, bioelectronic & minimally invasive devices

• Brings extrusion & plasma surface modification capabilities to Bay Area campus

FOXBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viant, a leading global services provider to the medical device industry, announced today that it has completed the expansion of its Design & Development (D&D) West Center of Excellence (CoE) on its San Francisco Bay Area campus in Fremont, Calif.

Viant adds 4K sq. ft. of ISO Class 8 & 7 clean rooms and an Extrusion Development CoE to its D&D West facility.

With a 67% larger footprint, this state-of-the-art facility specializes in design and process development from early concept through commercial production of interventional technologies, bioelectronics and minimally invasive surgical devices.

This expansion gives Viant additional resources and capacity to help customers accelerate product development and time to market, with a complete end-to-end solution. The D&D West CoE now comprises 25,000 square feet across two buildings, co-located with Viant's complex molding and assembly facility. New ISO 8 and 7 cleanrooms triple cleanroom space for a total of 6,000 square feet. Led by industry veterans, the D&D West technical staff brings decades of experience collaborating with development engineers, customers and entrepreneurs to develop and bring to market novel devices.

D&D West CoE Expansion: Fast Facts

67% increase in total space to 25K square feet across 2 buildings

4K square feet of new ISO 8 and 7 cleanroom space

300% increase in cleanroom space to 6K square feet

New capabilities: extrusion and plasma surface modification

Co-located with complex molding and assembly facility

"Expanding D&D West augments Viant's San Francisco Bay Area campus and boosts our ability to quickly respond to customers' prototyping, development, and manufacturing needs," said Viant CEO Alton Shader. "Working with Viant from the earliest design stages gives customers access to broad capabilities across our global network, including D&D, molding and extrusion, plastic and metal components, and complex assembly."

The expansion also establishes a new Extrusion Center of Excellence, featuring quick-turn capabilities and resident expertise to partner with customers to iterate quickly and solve complex challenges. Another new capability is gas plasma surface modification used to tailor material surface properties to alter adhesion, sealing and other characteristics to deliver improved device performance.

Viant is also currently expanding its D&D East Center of Excellence in Wilmington, Mass., which offers complementary expertise across the medtech landscape, including orthopedics, robotics and drug delivery. That project is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

About Viant

Viant is a trusted global design and manufacturing services provider that partners and innovates with customers to provide the highest quality, life enhancing medical devices. We do this through our depth and breadth of capabilities, end-to-end integration, technical expertise and relentless focus on customers and operational excellence. With nearly 6,000 associates across 25 locations worldwide, we offer a unique combination of small-company service and attention with big-company resources. Our customers count on us to help bring mission-critical projects to life. For more information, visit viantmedical.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

