Guests can experience the magic of the holidays when they stay in limited-time whimsical suites this month and next at Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties in Chicago, San Diego and Las Vegas

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When you want your next trip to feel like coming home for the holidays, IT MATTERS WHERE YOU STAY™! This season, Hilton and Hallmark Channel have partnered to give travelers, fans and viewers alike the chance to live inside one of the network's wildly popular "Countdown to Christmas" movies. Guests can enjoy watching their favorite Hallmark Channel holiday movies during their stay from the comfort of limited-time, custom-designed Hallmark Channel "Countdown to Christmas" Holiday Suites by Hilton at three Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties across the United States.

Hilton (PRNewsfoto/Hilton) (PRNewswire)

Hilton Partners with Hallmark Channel to Offer Holiday Suites Themed to Fan-Favorite 'Countdown to Christmas' Movies

This holiday season, Yuletide lovers can enjoy a stay in a "Cozy Christmas" suite at Hilton Chicago, a "SoCal Christmas" suite at Hilton San Diego Bayfront or a "Glam Christmas" suite at Hilton Las Vegas at Resorts World. The specialty suites will deliver the signature hospitality the company's flagship brand is known for, while providing guests with festive décor, holiday cheer and an immersive experience.

"This exciting partnership represents our commitment to spreading the light and warmth of hospitality year-round and especially during our guests' stays this holiday season," said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. "Gathering to enjoy Hallmark Channel's 'Countdown to Christmas' movies is a beloved tradition for so many, and we're delighted to collaborate with the network to bring the magic of the films into our suites to care for our guests with unforgettable experiences and make lasting holiday memories during their stay."

Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Hallmark Channel will deck the halls of the hotel suites, each with its own unique flair paying homage to the property's locale and to the holiday storytelling that have made "Countdown to Christmas" a beloved tradition for millions of fans each year.

A warm and cozy experience awaits at Hilton Chicago in a suite complete with a custom crochet Christmas tree and knit accent wall perfect for snapping a snuggly selfie. The comforting holiday abode also features knit-wrapped presents, a hot cocoa bar, gingerbread decorating and yet another one-of-a-kind Christmas tree for guests to enjoy a personal tree lighting ceremony. Outside the suite, the historic Hilton Chicago continues to wow with its 24-foot lobby Christmas tree decorated with nearly 2,000 inches of garland and a gingerbread hotel featuring a replica of the Chicago skyline. Children visiting Hilton Chicago can also take part in fun holiday activities, including finding Santa's Missing Button to ensure a spot on the "Nice List" and receiving a sweet treat.

For those who prefer a warmer climate over a North Pole vibe, Hilton San Diego Bayfront offers a SoCal Christmas suite, featuring everything from surfboards to a beach umbrella to coastal-themed Christmas trees and even a snow cone machine – all accompanied by picturesque views of the San Diego Bay. Suite guests can craft custom ornaments and decorate cookies shaped like surfboards while enjoying a jukebox playing holiday favorites. After a snow cone or two, head to the hotel's heated bayfront pool for a winter swim or warm up by the waterfront fire pits at Hudson & Nash.

Glitter, glitz and glam make up the hotel suite at Hilton Las Vegas at Resorts World. A shimmering photo wall made of sequin holiday trees serves as the festive backdrop to a dazzling space filled with sparkly oversized presents, glamorous wreaths and a ceiling decked out in shiny tinsel. Guests can sip hot cocoa from chic mugs or savor a glass of wine while bedazzling ornaments during a Hallmark Channel movie marathon. The festivities can continue beyond the suite with a treatment at the resort's expansive spa or a meal at any of its more than 40 food and beverage spots.

Hallmark Channel typically attracts tens of millions of viewers for their 'Countdown to Christmas' movies each year.

"Our goal during the holidays is to provide ways for people to enjoy the ultimate, most sensationally memorable Christmas experience, and this collaboration truly delivers," said Lara Richardson, chief marketing officer, Hallmark Media. "Staying in these one-of-a-kind suites created in partnership with Hilton and the creative minds behind Hallmark Channel's beloved 'Countdown to Christmas' celebration is the perfect gift to share with friends or family this season."

Every night at 8 p.m., guests in all three hotel suites can partake in a themed Christmas tree lighting. Each suite will also include a Hallmark Channel holiday movie collection of old favorites and new hits along with popcorn and movie snacks for a very merry binge-watching session.

Reservations for Hallmark Channel's "Countdown to Christmas" Holiday Suites by Hilton will be available to book starting at 11:00 a.m. EST/8:00 a.m. PST on November 18, with stays running from November 18 to December 26 at Hilton Chicago; from November 18 to December 31 at Hilton Las Vegas at Resorts World; and from November 21 to December 31 at Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

To enjoy a sneak peek of the "Countdown to Christmas" Holiday Suites by Hilton or book a stay, visit Hilton.com/Hallmark.

To learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts, visit stories.hilton.com

About Hilton Hotels & Resorts

For over a century, Hilton Hotels & Resorts has set the benchmark for hospitality around the world, providing new product innovations and services to meet guests' evolving needs. With more than 600 hotels across six continents, Hilton Hotels & Resorts properties are located in the world's most sought-after destinations for guests who know that where they stay matters. Experience a positive stay at Hilton Hotels & Resorts by booking at hiltonhotels.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app . Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Hilton Hotels & Resorts at stories.hilton.com/hhr , and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising more than 7,000 properties and more than 1.1 million rooms, in 123 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for five consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the nearly 146 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel, owned by Hallmark Cards, Inc., is Hallmark Media's flagship 24-hour cable television network. As the country's leading destination for quality, feel-good entertainment, Hallmark Channel delivers on the 100-year legacy of the Hallmark brand. The network's lineup of signature original content includes movies, primetime scripted series, and specials. Dedicated to helping viewers celebrate holidays, seasons, and life's special moments, Hallmark Channel is home to a host of annual programming events, including the highly successful Countdown to Christmas, which has become a pop culture phenomenon and a beloved holiday tradition for millions of viewers. Rounding out the network's slate are some of television's most classic comedies and series, including The Golden Girls, Frasier, and Reba.

“Cozy Christmas” suite at Hilton Chicago (PRNewswire)

“SoCal Christmas” suite at Hilton San Diego Bayfront (PRNewswire)

“Glam Christmas” suite at Hilton Las Vegas at Resorts World (PRNewswire)

