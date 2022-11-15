Cambodia's Ministry of Environment to Sign Contracts with International Corporations for Over 10 Million Tonnes of Verified Emission Reductions

Groundbreaking Collaboration between Government, NGOs, Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities, and Leading Corporations Validates Successful Model to End Deforestation by 2030 while generating investment for sustainable community development

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As world leaders gather at COP27 to discuss how to make good on their commitments to end deforestation, the Royal Government of Cambodia's Ministry of Environment agreed today to sign contracts with a select group of international corporate buyers for over 10 million tonnes of Verified Emission Reductions (VERs) from three of Cambodia's pioneering voluntary REDD+ projects, developed by the Wildlife Conservation Society and Wildlife Alliance in partnership with the Royal Government of Cambodia.

FAR LEFT: H.E. Chuop Paris, Under Secretary of State and REDD+ National Focal Point, Cambodian Ministry of EnvironmentMIDDLE: H.E. Dr. Say Samal, Cambodian Minister of EnvironmentFAR RIGHT: Gerald Prolman, CEO, Everland (PRNewswire)

According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change , deforestation and forest degradation are among the largest contributors to the global climate and biodiversity crises, responsible for 10-12% of all emissions. It will not be possible to stabilize the climate below 1.5 degrees of global heating without stopping deforestation by 2030. REDD+, an acronym for Reducing Emissions from Deforestation and forest Degradation, is a proven UN-envisioned climate change mitigation approach that enables communities and governments to secure performance-based payments from the voluntary carbon markets for emissions reductions generated through effective forest protection. REDD+ projects address the root causes of deforestation, by enabling governments, local landowners, and forest communities to gain value from conserving their standing forests.

Through these sale transactions, the Cambodian Ministry of Environment has secured critical financing to protect some of the most vulnerable forests in Cambodia, and support communities on the frontlines of stopping deforestation. Sale proceeds will be invested to scale up site-based activities within the project landscapes, strengthen local and community-based institutions to govern community-level revenue sharing, increase access to jobs, education and healthcare for the local communities, and secure the long-term financial stability of the projects.

Cambodia's Minister of Environment H.E. Dr. Say Samal said, "Project-based REDD+ is an essential part of Cambodia's strategy to achieve its nationally determined contributions (NDCs), while ensuring that communities and our government have the resources needed for Cambodian projects to deliver emission reduction results at scale. Funds generated from VER sales help Cambodia's Ministry of Environment enact effective policies that support our country's efforts to reduce deforestation, including our transition to a nested jurisdictional REDD+ program. At a time when the world is struggling to meet the commitments enshrined in the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forests and Land Use, Cambodia's experience demonstrates how project-based REDD+ can help countries like ours, which are ready to preserve its forests, to secure immediate, sustainable, and large-scale financing.

Cambodia is currently scaling up its REDD+ program by expanding its portfolio of projects, led on the ground by developer partners including the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and Wildlife Alliance.

Todd Stevens, Executive Director for Markets at Wildlife Conservation Society said: "Today's announcement is a testament to the transformative partnership between the Royal Government of Cambodia's Ministry of Environment and WCS. Our close cooperation has advanced science-based forest conservation and provided sustainable development pathways to Indigenous and local communities for over a decade. Tried and true projects such as the Keo Seima REDD+ project lay the foundation for a nationwide REDD+ program capable of delivering durable community benefits and conservation outcomes to more of Cambodia's protected forests."

Dr Suwanna Gauntlett, Founder and CEO of Wildlife Alliance said: "Cambodia's REDD+ projects adhere to the most rigorous monitoring, evaluation, and independent verification processes. They produce high-quality verified emissions reductions that protect forests, reduce emissions, and safeguard the populations of endangered species in addition to ensuring services and livelihoods for forest communities. These life-changing benefits demonstrate to forest nations that they can pursue economic growth while preserving the natural beauty of their countries."

The REDD+ sales were generated through a recent carbon credit offering that was facilitated by Everland, a conservation marketing company appointed by the Royal Government of Cambodia to market the VERs generated by the projects. Leading international corporate buyers participated in the offering, which generated 15 million tonnes in total bids, as part of their strategy to offset unavoidable emissions, while contributing to wildlife protection and community development.

Jeremy Manion, Managing Director of Carbon Markets at Arbor Day Carbon said: "REDD+ should be an important part of any corporate strategy to achieve decarbonization goals while meaningfully contributing to urgent global climate and biodiversity goals with a scalable solution. The Arbor Day Foundation is proud to support Cambodia's forest conservation efforts through the purchase of VERs that make it possible for high-quality REDD+ projects, such as Keo Seima, to advance their successful forest conservation into the future."

Pamela Brazier, SVP of Business Development for Everland, said: "We are overjoyed with the swift, positive market response for Cambodia's high-quality REDD+ project model, which has been proven to deliver transformative climate and sustainable development impacts . The voluntary carbon market is ready to provide transformative financing right now. We invite other forest nations to collaborate with us to bring the benefits of project-based REDD+ to their national REDD+ efforts."

