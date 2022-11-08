Simpleview and Stroll work to further support technology development for DMOs

Simpleview partners with Stroll, a patented location-based marketing platform, to serve the travel and tourism industry

TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Simpleview, the leading provider of CRM, CMS, and marketing solutions for destinations worldwide, has partnered with Stroll, a patented, location-based marketing platform specifically designed for destination marketing organizations (DMOs). Simpleview's partnership with Stroll will further support technology development for DMOs, their partners, and the travel industry.

Founded in 2019 by John Mark (J.M.) Eberhardt and Dr. Charleson S. Bell, the Stroll app helps destinations engage visitors and residents with local businesses by enabling them to discover or be discovered based on interests and current location. Eberhardt serves as CEO of Stroll and is a graduate of Western Kentucky University. He also holds a Master of Nonprofit Administration from North Park University and is a graduate of Founder Gym, which, in partnership with Google for Startups, is the leading online program training underrepresented founders on how to raise money to scale their businesses.

"Stroll's founders are energetic and dialed into digital and social media trends," said Ryan George, CEO of Simpleview. "Working together will bring a new perspective to Simpleview and help us to expand our partner ecosystem and customer base."

"We're more than excited about the partnership with a technology industry leader like Simpleview," said Eberhardt. "I believe Stroll complements Simpleview's suite of services for DMOs."

About Simpleview

Simpleview is a leading provider of CRM, CMS, website design, digital marketing services, and data insights for convention bureaus, venues, tourism boards, destination marketing organizations (DMOs), and attractions. The company employs staff across the globe, serving clients of all sizes, including small towns, world capitals, top meeting destinations, and countries across multiple continents.

About Stroll

Stroll is a patented, location-based app, uniquely distributed through the travel industry for rapid market penetration. For DMOs and local businesses, Stroll's marketing technology provides real-time engagement with visitors and ideal customers through customized, personalized, relevant content.

