NeoDynamics hires National Sales Director for the launch of its NeoNavia® Biopsy System

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoDynamics AB (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm: NEOD.ST), a medical device company dedicated to advancing the diagnosis and care of cancer, today announced it hired Brendan Carney as National Sales Director. He will lead commercial strategy and execution, including field sales and managed markets for the company.

Mr. Carney has more than 20 years of experience including Genentech and Pharmacia, leading teams and product launches in oncology, infectious diseases, endocrinology, and medical devices. He has most recently served as Sr. Director, Market Access for Syneos Health where he led cross-functional teams launching novel therapies in Oncology and Women's Health.

"Brendan brings to NeoDynamics a history of significant and successful experience running commercial teams. He is a proven leader and will be an asset to the executive team in developing a strategy that maximizes the potential of our patented pulse technology. During his career, Brendan has worked closely with several of the people at NeoDynamics, so we know he is the perfect person to build our commercialization team", said Anna Eriksrud, CEO of NeoDynamics.

Mr. Carney commented, "I am excited to join NeoDymanics at this pivotal time as we introduce this novel technology to patients and clinicians in the US. The US breast biopsy market is expected to reach $830mm by 2025. It is a critical market for our success."

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Anna Eriksrud, CEO NeoDynamics AB, phone +46708 444 966 or e-mail anna.eriksrud@neodynamics.com

CFO Aaron Wong, phone +46 735 972 011 or e-mail aaron.wong@neodynamics.com

Tim Ryan, US Investor Relations +1 646 342 6199 or e-mail tryan@shorehamgroupllc.com

View original content:

SOURCE NeoDynamics