KARMA AUTOMOTIVE SPONSORS THE 2022 MIH DEMO DAY IN TAIPEI, FEATURING EV STARTUPS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

MIH Demo Day is the annual technical exhibition by MIH (Mobility in Harmony) Consortium, which creates a platform for exploring new business opportunities, exchanging creative ideas, and establishing future e-mobility business models.

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Karma Automotive teamed up with MIH Consortium as a Diamond sponsor of the MIH Demo Day at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei. The annual technical advancements demo day invites EV start-ups from around the world – whether it is an emerging EV brand, powertrain, energy management, autonomous driving, or other EV-related software and hardware – to participate in the 8-week global Founder Catalyst program, driving the future of the EV mobility industry. The final 10 selected teams participated in the final pitch at the MIH Demo Day.

Jack Cheng, CEO of MIH Consortium and Chris Sachno, Sr. Vice President, E-Mobility, Cloud Services & Innovation at Karma Automotive (PRNewswire)

"Startups are the key in building toward the future of smart mobility," said Jack Cheng, CEO of MIH Consortium. "MIH is creating an open EV ecosystem that promotes innovation and collaboration in the mobility industry and the MIH for Startups program aims to help startups succeed through our open platform. With the shared vision between MIH and Karma Automotive to accelerate EV revolution, we believe we can create sustainable, diverse and pleasant lifestyles, such as second living room and digital health, for our next generations."

With an ongoing commitment to transform the transportation industry and create open EV ecosystems via e-mobility enablers, Karma's partnership with MIH Consortium continues to push the boundaries of technology and innovation. As part of the sponsorship Karma Automotive, conducted a partner presentation led by Chris Sachno, Sr. Vice President, E-Mobility, Cloud Services & Innovation at Karma. During the presentation Chris, talked about Karma's vision for the future of the automotive field that is flexible through technology, adding that Karma's capabilities are designed to engage a diverse audience with e-mobility solutions such as, Karma Automotive's passenger premium luxury EVs, as well as Power by Karma the B2B commercial EV solutions and the Customized Flexible Manufacturing capabilities which enable fast expansion for 3rd party manufacturing.

"We relish the opportunity to work with MIH Consortium, Karma's participation during MIH Demo Day as a Diamond sponsor further solidifies our commitment to explore inclusive technologies within the EV sphere" said Jeff Wawrzyniak, Chief Administrative Officer at Karma Automotive. "Karma and MIH share the common goal of creating an open EV ecosystem, and start-ups play a key role in providing creative disruption in the industry, by introducing new technologies and business models that challenge the norms and drive transformation toward a sustainable future."

Other companies featured at MIH Demo Day included, TomTom, a pioneer in navigation and smart cockpits; American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM), a global Tier 1 powertrain company; Clientron Corporation, an intelligent In-Vehicle driving solution provider and Tier IV, a leader in open-source autonomous driving development.

About MIH Consortium

MIH Consortium is creating an open EV ecosystem that promotes collaboration in the mobility industry. Our mission is to realize key technologies, develop reference designs and standards, while we bridge the gap for alliance members resulting in a lower barrier to entry, accelerated innovation, and shorter development cycles. Our goal is to bring together strategic partners to create innovative solutions for the next generation of EV, autonomous driving, and mobility service applications. MIH currently has more than 2,490 members from 65 countries and regions.

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive, founded in 2014, is a southern California based producer of luxury electric vehicles. Headquartered in Irvine, California with a production facility located in Moreno Valley, Karma sells vehicles via its dealer network in North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East. Karma's Innovation and Customization Center, which opened in 2017, offers world-class engineering, design, customization, and manufacturing services along with electrification platforms. Karma's flagship vehicle, the Revero® GT, Green Car Journal's 2020 Luxury Green Car of the Year™, is an electric vehicle powered by dual electric motors that embodies Karma's goal of offering leading technology with a luxury experience. In 2021 Karma announced the GS-6 Series which includes both an extended-range series hybrid EV and their first-ever all-electric vehicle in 2023. Every Karma vehicle is created with unparalleled individual care and craftsmanship. Additionally, Karma provides world class commercial vehicle electrification and Customized Flexible Manufacturing services for customers in the mobility space via 'Powered by Karma.' Powered By Karma is the evolution of Karma's business development group that provides business to business (B2B) modular vehicle electrification solutions and services to outside customers.

For more information about the MIH Consortium visit: MIH | Mobility in Harmony (mih-ev.org)

For more information about Karma visit: Karma Automotive | Luxury Electric Cars

Karma Automotive teamed up with MIH Consortium as a Diamond sponsor of the MIH Demo Day at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Karma Automotive