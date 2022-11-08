Innodisk Set to Showcase High IOPS Storage Solutions at SC22 in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in industrial-grade storage and embedded peripherals, Innodisk is excited to take part in this year's Super Computing (SC22) event, the international conference for high performance computing, networking, storage, and analysis, from November 14th to 17th, 2022. Located at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas, Innodisk will be waiting to meet customers and partners at booth 421, alongside other industry giants such as Microsoft and IBM.

Innodisk will showcase a variety of innovative products, including its extremely high IOPS 3TS6-P, 3TS9-P, and 4TS2-P Edge AI SSDs, which feature low latency, high DWPD (drive writes per day), large capacities, and come with iCell and AES technologies included to fight against data losses and breaches. Aiming at smart retail, smart city, smart fleet management, and NAS network storage applications, Innodisk is providing high speeds, reliability, and industrial-grade high quality to respond to rising market needs.

In addition to the innovative products that Innodisk plans to introduce, the event will also feature talks from industry experts, hosted by Steve Poole and Beth Kaspar of Los Alamos National Laboratory. At the talks, attendees can expect to hear how modern technologies are addressing some of the most complex challenges we face in modern society.

Prospective attendees and interested parties can sign up or get further information by visiting Innodisk's website, or by calling Innodisk's US branch office on 5107709421. Don't miss this opportunity to learn how Innodisk solutions can meet your company's growing needs for high performance, industrial-grade components.

Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules, and embedded peripheral products for industrial and enterprise applications. For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

