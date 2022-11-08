Elite Bistro Pressure Cooker Lawsuit Filed in California

ST. PAUL, Minn., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson // Becker, PLLC Logo (PRNewsfoto/Johnson // Becker, PLLC) (PRNewswire)

Albert Bae has filed a lawsuit through his attorney at Johnson//Becker alleging that Mr. Bae was injured by a defective Elite Bistro Pressure Cooker.

Mr. Bae, a resident of La Habra, California, was burned in a pressure cooker explosion in November 2020. Mr. Bae's pressure cooker lid opened while still under pressure, releasing its scalding hot contents and burning him. The incident happened because the Elite Bistro "was defectively and negligently designed and manufactured," the Complaint alleges. The pressure cooker exploded "during the ordinary, foreseeable and proper use of cooking food with the product," according to the Complaint, putting Mr. Bae, his family, and "similar consumers in danger while using [Elite Bistro] pressure cookers."

The lawsuit is filed by Anna R. Rick of Johnson//Becker, PLLC. Anna exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation related to consumer goods, medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

