Cardiff Oncology to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRDF), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers, today announced that company management will present and participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, which is taking place in London, UK from November 15 – 17, 2022.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to...
Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. Our lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor we are evaluating in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), as well as in investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer(PRNewswire)

Details of the presentation can be found below.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date:       

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Time:       

3:55 PM GMT / 10:55 AM ET

Format:     

Corporate Presentation and Q&A Session

Webcast Link 

Here

A replay of the presentation will be available by visiting the "Events" section of the Cardiff Oncology website and will be archived for 90 days.

About Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

Cardiff Oncology is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging PLK1 inhibition to develop novel therapies across a range of cancers. Our lead asset is onvansertib, a PLK1 inhibitor we are evaluating in combination with standard-of-care (SoC) therapeutics in clinical programs targeting indications such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC), as well as in investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC). These programs and our broader development strategy are designed to target tumor vulnerabilities in order to overcome treatment resistance and deliver superior clinical benefit compared to the SoC alone. For more information, please visit https://www.cardiffoncology.com.

Cardiff Oncology Contact:
James Levine
Chief Financial Officer
858-952-7670
jlevine@cardiffoncology.com

Investor Contact:
Joyce Allaire
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2569
jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiff-oncology-to-present-at-the-jefferies-london-healthcare-conference-301671205.html

SOURCE Cardiff Oncology, Inc.

