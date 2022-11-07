TRENDSPOTTING RETAILER SHOWCASE REVEALS TRENDY 20 HOLIDAY GIFT LIST!

Thrilling Gifting List features: Pickles, Plush, Pokémon, Petzzz & Prime Hydration!

BATAVIA, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - What's hot this Holiday Season? The trendspotting experts at Showcase, recognized as "Home of the Hottest Trends", are the best go-to resource to answer this familiar and predictable seasonal question. With 28 years of experience, Showcase has 140 North American trend stores and is growing rapidly. While other retailers typically buy their holiday inventory months in advance, Showcase has a completely unique purchasing model. Using proprietary, sophisticated trendspotting technology, Showcase is able to track, identify and commercialize hot pop culture trends in real time, bringing the most coveted items first and fastest to market.

To help streamline your holiday shopping experience, the Showcase experts have assembled the first Trendy 20 Holiday Gift List covering a variety of categories: toys, beauty products, novelty candy and food, and home goods. Items can be found in 31 US trend stores, and the complete 80+ page Showcase Holiday Gift Guide can be viewed here Showcase Holiday Gift Guide.

"From weighted stuffed animals, lifelike baby dolls and realistic furry pets, to fidget advent calendars, flavorful freeze-dried candy, and Japanese Pokémon collectible cards, Showcase has hundreds of exclusive and unusual items that are arriving in stores daily," said Samir Kulkarni, CEO, Showcase. "If you have seen it on social media, you will see it on our shelves! Showcase is your one-stop holiday shop destination for all of the people on your gift list."

In the United States, Showcase customers have access to 31 brick and mortar stores and a website filled with the hottest social media trends they won't find anywhere else: the hashtag #ShowcaseMadeMeBuyIt currently has over 90 million views on TikTok and is growing.

TRENDY 20 HOLIDAY GIFT LIST *

*The majority of items listed are exclusive to Showcase.

Founded in Edmonton, Alberta in 1994, Showcase is an award-winning retailer, product developer and marketer, specializing in new and hard-to-find consumer trends in health, beauty, home, toys, novelty candy and food. Showcase trend stores are designed to be fun, interactive, and demo-friendly environments, where customers are encouraged to "try it before you buy it" with the majority of products open and on display.

To stay up to date on the latest Showcase news and trends, visit ShopAtShowcase.com or follow @ShopAtShowcase through any of our social channels on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

ABOUT SHOWCASE

Founded in 1994, Showcase is the Home of the Hottest Trends, and the world's largest retailer of its kind. With 140 trend stores in North America's best shopping centres, Showcase offers the most fun, interactive, new, and unique products ever - all in a retail environment where you can "try it before you buy it." We call it retail-tainment! With 31 US trend stores spanning 13 states, Showcase continues to expand across North America in 2022, cementing the company's position as a global leader in interactive retail and lifestyle trends. To learn more, visit www.shopatshowcase.com.

