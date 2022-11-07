Southern Comfort Launches Limited-Edition Drinking Pants to Make Thanksgiving Eve Festivities So Tasteful

Drinking Pants will revolutionize holiday dressing with breakthrough design technology:

the SoCo Shot Glass Pocket (and more!)

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Comfort, or SoCo as it's affectionately known by fans around the world, today announced its first foray into a new and exciting product category that has fascinated, stimulated and validated legal-drinking-age men and women for centuries: pants. In recognition of nationwide Thanksgiving Eve homecomings, SoCo is releasing Drinking Pants: a one-of-a-kind line of unisex custom trousers engineered specifically to make the most of the holiday season's conviviality.

Southern Comfort Drinking Pants (PRNewswire)

Southern Comfort Drinking Pants Shot Glass Pocket (PRNewswire)

"The pandemic changed nearly everything about daily life, including making comfy-casual attire not only acceptable – but tasteful," said vice president of global marketing for Sazerac, Sara Saunders. "Southern Comfort wants to lead the way on tasteful choices so we conducted a host of detailed market research and that led us to an important conclusion: pants today are missing a few crucial elements that would improve lives everywhere, a key one being a shot glass pocket."

Based on this dire consumer need, Southern Comfort added not one, but two important features to traditional lounge pants: 1. a perfectly sized SoCo shot glass pocket so holiday revelers can easily take the SoCo festivities with them wherever they go, and 2. a reversible, all black "fancy pants" option for tasteful partygoers not averse to wearing the same pants two days in a row. When reversed, fancy Drinking Pants can be worn to a formal family Thanksgiving Day dinner to impress even the most critical of relatives. Also included is a drawstring waistband that is fully adjustable to accommodate multiple rounds of turkey … and SoCo.

"With pants I feel like you're always having to make choices – are they fancy enough to pass grandma's strict dress code, are they comfortable, can they easily fit and carry your SoCo? It's like pant makers never considered we want it all. Drinking Pants get me," said Brad B., semi-pro pants-wearer from Charlotte, North Carolina.

SoCo Drinking Pants are an ode to the brand's new creative campaign " So Tasteful " – the first global creative campaign from Southern Comfort in over a decade. So Tasteful celebrates the noble pursuit of more refined and tasteful behavior … until the next time shots come out, that is. Naturally, the campaign features a grown man dressed in a giant Southern Comfort bottle costume sharing his wisdom and shots with all. Drinking Pants are priced at $11.23 to mark Thanksgiving Eve 2022 and will be available for sale via www.southerncomfort.com/drinkingpants from November 14 (8 a.m. EST) – 21 (or as supplies last, which we know they won't).

About Southern Comfort

Southern Comfort Whiskey was created by M.W. Heron in 1874. Rooted in its southern hometown of New Orleans, Southern Comfort is one of the world's largest whiskey brands with sales in over 100 countries. Southern Comfort is available in Original 70pf, Black 80pf and in a 100pf offering. Southern Comfort is owned by the Sazerac Company of New Orleans. For more tasteful updates and information, visit www.southerncomfort.com and follow @SouthernComfort on Instagram and Facebook .

About Sazerac

Sazerac is one of America's oldest family owned, privately held distillers with operations in the United States in Louisiana, Kentucky, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Maine, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Maryland, California, and global operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, India, Australia and Canada. For more information on Sazerac, visit www.sazerac.com .\

