Reltime launches state-of-the-art, global, Web3 embedded finance platform

Taking embedded finance to the next level

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reltime announces today the launch of its one-stop-shop solution to fast-track embedded finance, especially designed for telecom operators, financial service providers focusing on specific target groups, neobanks, gaming and virtual sports metaverse companies, supermarket chains, shopping malls, e-commerce firms and others with a large customer base

Named FastTrack to Embedded Finance and available on one single platform anywhere in the world, Reltime enables companies to offer cutting-edge, real-time, fully-compliant (PEP, AML, low-cost eKYC, and regulatory radar) Web3 financial services to existing and new customers with 24/7/365 support.

"Through Reltime's best-in-class FastTrack to Embedded Finance, game-changing financial services can be provided to your customer base under your own brand, providing attractive new revenue streams while reducing your customer churn," says Peter Michel Heilmann, CEO, Reltime. "Reltime is your new global partner for anything related to embedded finance."

Reltime's FastTrack to Embedded Finance difference

One stop shop New way of financial interaction Easy integration and onboarding

Additional benefits include:

Reducing customer churn

Providing attractive new revenue streams

Significant cost savings compared to traditional centralised financial systems

Time savings of more than 300,000 hours of technical development

Plug and play.

Reltime offers a full stack of embedded finance services, including a next-generation Super App with unique features such as:

Hybrid: fiat and digital assets

Move money to and from any country in the world

Settlement and payment in less than 5 seconds

Joint accounts with family, friends and colleagues

Physical, biometric and virtual cards

Transactions through QR code, mobile phone, virtual wallets and by E-mail

Peer-to-peer (through phone contacts) and peer-to-marketplace lending and borrowing, with or without collateral, with the opportunity to earn money

Swapping and bridging digital assets

And much more.

Seeing is believing: To book a demonstration of how FastTrack to Embedded Finance works, feel free to contact:

Peter Michel Heilmann, CEO

Reltime AS

pm@reltime.com

About Reltime

Headquartered in Oslo, Reltime is the world's first global, Layer 1, Proof of Authority, Web3 financial ecosystem that builds on-net services. Reltime is also a purpose-driven technology company offering disruptive and cutting-edge white-label B2B2C and Web3 embedded finance solutions to partners around the world.

Reltime leads a growing, global family of people, merchants and businesses large and small, taking back control of their finances, identity and assets in a whole new way. Putting financial power squarely in their hands in a decentralised, easy, seamless, real-time and low to no-cost way, Reltime dramatically reduces the cost, speed and hassle of financial transactions.

End users of Reltime's B2B2C and Web3 embedded finance partners can move, lend, borrow, earn, swap, stake, interact, transact and do more with money in and to 150 countries in less than 5 seconds—bypassing the middleman. The idea behind Reltime germinated when co-founder and inventor Frode van der Laak started to deep dive into blockchain for his PhD in mathematics. Reltime is #MoreThanMoney.

For media enquiries:

Cornelia S. van der Laak, International Relations Officer

Reltime AS

Tel.: +4740769988

cornelia@reltime.com

White paper 5.0: https://www.reltime.com/whitepaper

Pitch: https://www.reltime.com/pitch

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reltimedefi

Telegram: https://t.me/reltimedefiecosystem

Twitter: https://twitter.com/reltime_rtc

