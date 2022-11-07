MGM Resorts International Recognized as a Leader in Creating an Inclusive Workplace

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") has been named a Leading Inclusion Index Company in the Seramount Inclusion Index. Seramount is the preeminent organization for diversity thought leaders to share best practices and develop innovative solutions for cultural change. This recognition highlights MGM Resorts' commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) throughout the Company.

MGM Resorts is among 36 organizations recognized as a Leading Inclusion Index Company. Organizations submit data to be measured in three key areas: best practices in the recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from underrepresented groups—women, racial/ethnic minorities, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ individuals; inclusive corporate culture, including leadership accountability; and demographic diversity for women and racial/ethnic minorities.

"We are honored to be recognized for our enduring commitments to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion throughout our company," said MGM Resorts Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer Jyoti Chopra. "Our continuous growth in this area furthers our determination to ensure the principles of diversity and inclusion remain a focus and integral part of our people strategy."

This year, 175 organizations applied to the 2022 Seramount Inclusion Index. Results reveal opportunities for organizations to target diversity and inclusion efforts for greater effectiveness.

Katie Oertli Mooney, Managing Director of Diversity Best Practices at Seramount said, "We are pleased to see corporations continue to focus on their DEI efforts effectiveness by evaluating their accountability measures through precise metrics that pinpoint any challenges and create opportunities for next steps. We are proud to recognize our Inclusion Index companies for their progress and dedication to creating inclusive workplaces where all talent is valued and set up for their own success."

Key findings from the 2022 Seramount Inclusion Index are:

Recruitment, retention, and advancement: Eighty-eight percent of companies provide learning and development opportunities specifically for employee resource group (ERG) leaders; fifty-four percent factor ERG leadership positions into succession planning.

Inclusive corporate culture: Eighty-nine percent of companies provide anti-racism training; ninety percent of companies set percentage goals for diverse representation; sixty-seven percent of companies compensate for DEI results; and ninety-seven percent have formal supplier diversity programs.

