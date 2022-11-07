Mark Millett Promoted to Director of Human Resources at A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies

BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Millett, SHRM-CP, has been promoted to Director of Human Resources at A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies effective October 1. In this capacity he continues to report to Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Paul Kehoe. Previously Mark was Senior Manager of Human Resources.

Mark Millett Promoted to Director of Human Resources (PRNewswire)

As Director of Human Resources, Mark is responsible for the development and implementation of all human resources programs, including recruitment and retention, learning and development, and employee benefits and compensation.

Mark succeeds Teri Bowman, who retired from A.I.M. Mutual in August.

Mark has been with A.I.M. Mutual since 2017 and brings more than 20 years of experience in human resources to his new position. As Recruiter and Learning & Development Specialist, he steadily assumed additional responsibilities and was named HR Manager in 2019. He was promoted to Senior Manager of Human Resources two years later. Prior to joining A.I.M. Mutual, Mark led human resources programs for St. Mary's Credit Union and Athol Savings Bank.

Mark is a member of the Society for Human Resource (SHRM) and holds the SHRM-CP designation. He is also a member of the Northeast Human Resource Association (NEHRA) and is a past president of the Central MA Chapter of the Association for Talent Development (CMATD).

About A.I.M. Mutual

Established in 1989, A.I.M. Mutual is a workers' compensation insurance carrier serving 18,000 policyholders throughout New England. The company holds a financial strength rating of A (Excellent) from AM Best Company, the industry's leading rating agency, and is sponsored by Associated Industries of Massachusetts, the Commonwealth's largest employer organization.

(PRNewsfoto/A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Compani) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE A.I.M. Mutual Insurance Companies