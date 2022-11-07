GREEN BAY PACKERS HALL OF FAMER DONALD DRIVER TO OPEN DRIVEN ELITE FITNESS AT HALL OF FAME VILLAGE

Hall of Fame Village will become the first Driven Elite location in the Midwest

CANTON, Ohio, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village, owned by the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), today announces it has entered into multi-year agreement with Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer, SWAC Hall of Famer and Black College Football Hall of Fame Member Donald Driver to bring a Driven Elite Fitness facility to the Village's Constellation Center for Excellence (CCFE).

Driven Elite Fitness will be a premier fitness and sports training facility for all fitness levels with memberships available to the public in the Spring 2023.

Green Bay Packers All-Time Leading Receiver, Super Bowl Champion, Dancing with the Stars Champion and New York Times Best Selling Author Donald Driver is the owner of Driven Elite Fitness & Health. The company specializes in life-changing adult fitness and athlete training programs to fit a person's goals and needs. The HOFV Driven Elite Fitness becomes the company's first midwestern location.

"I am excited to bring our award-winning personal training system to the Hall of Fame Village and Canton, Ohio. Our experience with best-in-class training and recovery techniques for athletes of all ages and experience levels allows everyone to experience elite programs based on best practices learned over my 14-year NFL career," said Donald Driver.

Driven Elite strives to make a life-changing experience at an affordable price. Driven Elite Fitness at Hall of Fame Village will offer a variety of group classes, as well as private training for all ages. The team of trainers will be dedicated to empowering everyday individuals to push past their comfort zones and towards a healthier lifestyle by creating a positive environment that encourages whole-body health.

"We're honored to collaborate with Packers' legend Donald Driver, a venerable pro in both sports and business. We look forward to Driven Elite Fitness delivering a quality facility and programming to our area," said HOFV President of Operations Mike Levy.

Driven Elite Fitness will be located opposite of Starbuck's within the CCFE building located at 2014 Champions Gateway. For updates, visit hofvillage.com.

About the Hall of Fame Village

Hall of Fame Village is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. Owned by the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the Village currently has over $250 million worth of assets under management and is one of the largest ongoing construction projects in Ohio. Phase I of the project entailed the construction of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a world-class 20,000 seat, sports and entertainment stadium, and the National Youth Football and Sports Complex. Phase II, currently under construction, will add the Constellation Center for Excellence, the Center for Performance, a Fan Engagement Zone, a Hall of Fame indoor waterpark and a Hilton Tapestry Hotel. Phase III is currently in planning stages. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

About Driven Elite

Driven Elite provides care to athletes from youth and weekend warriors to college and professionals with an array of advanced sports medicine, performance health (fitness testing and weight management), sports nutrition and metabolism, recovery services, physical therapy and rehabilitation services, chiropractic care, x-rays, and labs.

About Donald Driver

@Donald_Driver80 overcame homelessness and living in a U-Haul truck to play 14 amazing years for the NFL's Green Bay Packers where he became a Super Bowl Champion and the All-Time Leading Receiver in Packers 100-year history. A standout at HBCU Alcorn State he was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2022. Donald won Season 14 of Dancing with the Stars with partner Peta Murgatroyd. Donald is a NY Times Best Selling Author, an AMVETS Humanitarian of the Year, and he co-hosted a TV show produced by United Way called The Hero Effect, which aired last Fall on Oprah's OWN Network. Donald also wrote and recently released a health and wellness book called "The 3D Body Revolution", #1 in its category on Amazon.

