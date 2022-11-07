78% of Consumers Seek a Better Incentive Experience According to Onbe's "State of Incentives" Survey

Latest research from leading fintech provides new vision for incentive programs by prioritizing incentive choice, speed and value

CHICAGO and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Onbe, a leading corporate disbursements fintech company, today shared the findings of its 2022 State of Incentives survey, polling more than 750 U.S. consumers about their shopping behavior and incentive preferences.

The findings offer direction for businesses looking to find, build and nurture relationships with consumers. Among the responses, the survey found that 91% of consumers have higher satisfaction with a brand if it offers incentive programs, and 70% are likely to make an additional purchase if incentives are accessible (e.g., discount, coupon, cash rebate). As for what makes a strong incentive offer – consumers rank choice, value and speed as the top three most important aspects – and digital incentives (77%) are far preferred over non-digital (23%).

"The drive to innovate payment speed and choice through digital modalities is crucial to both consumers and businesses alike," said Bala Janakiraman, CEO of Onbe. "We empower businesses with the insights and the tools that meet consumers where they are in today's on-demand economy through our digital-led incentive programs and payment offerings that help clients deliver on consumer expectations and preferences to create a better, more satisfying experience."

Key survey findings around consumer behaviors and preferences when it comes to shopping include the following:

97% of consumers made a purchase in the last 12 months after receiving a monetary incentive offer.

70% of consumers are likely to purchase other products or services from a business after receiving an incentive offer, with discounts being the most compelling (50%).

77% of consumers prefer to receive that incentive via digital means.

92% of consumers prefer monetary incentives versus value-added services (e.g., annual subscriptions).

78% of consumers are seeking a better incentive experience through the ability to choose their preferred incentive type and speed of receiving their incentive.

In terms of what's most important to consumers on a scale of 1-5, they value choice the most, followed by the amount of savings and then speed of receiving their incentive.

91% of consumers say offering incentives is the highest contributing factor to customer satisfaction , followed by price at 79%.

But when it comes to loyalty, incentives (74%) and good quality products and services (69%) heavily contribute to customers' allegiance to a brand.

