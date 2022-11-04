Now Selling: Century Communities Opens Two Gated Communities in Southern California

Top 10 National Homebuilder Brings 113 New Homesites to Rialto and Yucaipa

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, is excited to announce two new gated communities now selling in Southern California: Stonebrook Meadows in Yucaipa and The Depot in Rialto. Combined, the communities add another 113 homesites to Century's footprint in Southern California.

Boasting prime locations with convenient access to regional economic hubs, the new communities showcase a versatile array of single-family homes from the high $400s, with contemporary open-concept layouts and stylish included features—such as the builder's Century Home Connect™ smart home package.

Learn more by visiting www.CenturyCommunities.com/SouthernCalifornia.

STONEBROOK MEADOWS GRAND OPENING EVENT

Buyers and agents are invited to a special Grand Opening event for Stonebrook Meadows—slated for Saturday, November 5 at 10 a.m. The event will feature tours of two stunning model homes, fall treats and more.

"We're very excited about Stonebrook Meadows and The Depot, two new gated communities that offer Southern California homebuyers an incredible lineup of new homes," said Justin Brewer, Southern California Division Manager. "It's a great time for buyers to explore our inspired collection of versatile open-concept floor plans, learn about exceptional amenities at both communities, and ultimately find their dream home."

Stonebrook Meadows | Yucaipa, CA

From the high $400s

Gated community with 57 homesites

Three single-family detached floor plans

Two-story layouts

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3 bathrooms

2,005 to 2,493 square feet

Models of Plan 1 and Plan 2

Bocce court, cornhole, outdoor exercise facilities, pet station and BBQ area with green space

Prime setting in the heart of Yucaipa near the I-10 freeway

Beautiful topography and scenic views

Sales Center:

13476 4th Street

Yucaipa, CA 92399

909-667-7652

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/StonebrookMeadowsCA

The Depot | Rialto, CA

From the high $400s

Gated community with 56 homesites

Four new single-family detached home designs

Single- and two-story layouts

3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms

1,393 to 2,221 square feet

Models of Plan 2 and Plan 3

Community garden, dog park and common area landscaping

Conveniently situated near the Metrolink, I-10 and the 210 freeway

Sales Center:

Willow Avenue and Bonnie View Drive

Rialto, CA 92376

909-667-0310

Learn more at www.CenturyCommunities.com/TheDepot

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Southern California.

How it works:

Shop homes at CenturyCommunities.com

Click "Buy Now" on any available home Fill out a quick Buy Online form Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at www.CenturyCommunities.com/online-homebuying.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

