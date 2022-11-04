National Kidney Foundation Appoints Prominent Marketing Expert to Board of Directors

~ Lynn Pina of Virginia Joins the Fight Against Kidney Disease ~

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is proud to announce the appointment of Lynn Pina, Chief Marketing Officer of GeoBlue, to its National Board of Directors.

"We're so excited to have this incredibly talented executive join the NKF Board of Directors and share her extensive knowledge and expertise," said Tracy McKibben, Chair of NKF's national board, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MAC Energy Advisors LLC, and a living kidney donor to her mother. "Lynn Pina has nearly 30 years of experience in marketing, product and customer experience functions and is an expert at shaping and managing a company's message. We truly look forward to working with her and value her as an esteemed new member that we know will help us continue to build greater awareness of kidney disease."

Pina, of Arlington, Virginia, oversees GeoBlue's brand, marketing, product, and customer experience strategy and manages the company's message, value proposition, and visibility. She previously served as Senior Vice President of Marketing for Europ Assistance's Global Travel Business Line. Pina also worked in advertising sales and campaign management at several media companies including AOL, USA Today and XM Satellite Radio.

"I'm excited about NKF's health equity and social justice work as well as being able to leverage my personal experiences and professional expertise to help support and amplify the NKF mission," said Pina. "My best friend's college-aged son recently began experiencing issues with his kidneys. While my friend was able to advocate and push for the right tests to diagnose her son's condition - thanks to her background in the healthcare industry – her experience underscores some of the challenges that families face to get to an accurate and early diagnosis."

Pina also serves in a leadership role on the small and mid-sized company CMO Growth Council of the Association of National Advertisers and is a member of the Board of Directors of Girls Inc. of the Metropolitan Washington, DC Area (Girls Inc. DC) where she sits on the Governance Committee and the Fund Development Committee. Pina is also a founding member of the DC chapter of CHIEF, the private membership network designed to connect and support women executive leaders.

Pina was born in Vietnam, lived in multiple countries growing up, and has enjoyed the opportunity to travel and work abroad during her career in the international travel and health insurance industry. She holds a B.A. in International Relations from Stanford University where she also did a study abroad program in Berlin. Her nomination to the NKF board of directors was approved at the organization's most recent national board meeting.

For more information about kidney disease, go to www.kidney.org

About Kidney Disease

In the United States, 37 million adults are estimated to have kidney disease, also known as chronic kidney disease (CKD)—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. About 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are at risk for kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian/Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Black/African American people are more than 4 times as likely as White people to have kidney failure. Hispanics/Latinos are 1.3 times more likely than non-Hispanics to have kidney failure.

About National Kidney Foundation

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) is the largest, most comprehensive, and longstanding patient-centric organization dedicated to the awareness, prevention, and treatment of kidney disease in the U.S. For more information about NKF, visit www.kidney.org.

