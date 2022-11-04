MASTRIANO RECEIVES OUTPOURING OF SUPPORT FROM GOP WOMEN

"Right now, we need a leader. That's why we are supporting Doug Mastriano for Governor."

CHAMBERSBURG, Penn., Nov. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano, welcomed the support of prominent female Republican elected officials in Pennsylvania, as well as rising GOP mega-star Kari Lake, who is currently running for governor of Arizona.

Lake co-authored an open letter supporting Mastriano's candidacy along with Bernadette Comfort, Vice Chair of the Republican Party of Pennsylvania; former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark Carla Sands; Pennsylvania State Treasurer Stacy Garrity; Pennsylvania State Senators Kristin Phillips-Hill and Judy Ward; and Pennsylvania State Representatives Stephanie Borowicz, Carrie DelRosso, Barb Gleim, Sue Helm, Dawn Keefer, Kathy Rapp, and Leslie Rossi.

"On the issues, Doug is in line with most Pennsylvanians. He opposes higher taxes and government waste. He believes in parental rights and family values. He's unimpressed by the woke and thinks prosperity is not a moral failing," the women wrote. "And if we're talking life experience, Doug had his boots on the ground in Iraq and Afghanistan while Shapiro was suing the Little Sisters of the Poor."

"Right now, we need a leader. That's why we are supporting Doug Mastriano for Governor," they added.

"I'm grateful and humbled to have the support of such great leaders," Mastriano said in response to the letter. "I promise that as governor, I'll live up to and even exceed their expectations by looking out for the interests of women across the Commonwealth."

"Women in Pennsylvania have borne the brunt of the consequences from the radical Democrats' extremist policies," he added. "They've felt the impact of skyrocketing inflation, they've been silenced and intimidated for trying to make sure their children receive a proper education, they've had their business shut down, and they've watched in fear as our elected officials – including Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the state's top law enforcement officer – have done nothing to curb rising rates of violent crime."

