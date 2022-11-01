Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK is Fully Compatible with iPadOS 16

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT), a leading provider of data capture and delivery solutions designed to enhance workplace productivity, is excited to announce that its CaptureSDK and entire line of barcode scanners and NFC readers/writers have been fully tested and have achieved full compatibility with iPadOS 16.

(PRNewsfoto/Socket Mobile, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

iPadOS 16 compatibility across the entire Socket Mobile product line ensures that Apple iPad users can maximize the utility of both their data reader and their Bluetooth-paired Apple device. Socket Mobile ensures their readers stay up to date and compatible with the latest Apple updates, and even with the latest addition of iPadOS 16, users can be assured that their tools will continue to adapt and perform as needed.

"Socket Mobile customers can find new ways to leverage the power and versatility of our barcode scanners and NFC reader/writers with every iOS update," said Dave Holmes, Chief Business Officer at Socket Mobile. "We have a strong track record of maintaining OS compatibility, and our developer partners can upgrade their apps whenever a new update is released. Our world-class developer support team is always ready to ensure their data capture solutions will continue to work seamlessly. Combined with the quality of our products and support, this makes Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK—as well as all our scanners and readers—a great choice for Apple device users."

Socket Mobile's CaptureSDK provides app partners with the most reliable and consistent data capture performance, enabling the application to maximize the efficiency of their solution and increase the overall productivity and satisfaction of their end users. Implementing CaptureSDK allows application providers to utilize any of Socket Mobile's family of data capture devices (barcode scanners or NFC reader/writers) interchangeably and select the right device for each customer's requirements. iOS compatibility for CaptureSDK will always be a focus for Socket Mobile as Apple continues to roll out new updates for its customers.

Learn More about CaptureSDK.

Media Contact: David Holmes, David.holmes@socketmobile.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Socket Mobile, Inc.