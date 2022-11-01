IDEAYA Biosciences Announces Plans for Investor R&D Day and Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a synthetic lethality focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in investor conferences in November 2022 and its plans to host an Investor R&D Day in December 2022.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 at 5:00pm GMT // 12:00pm ET

Fireside chat with Yujiro Hata , Chief Executive Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences, hosted by Maury Raycroft Ph.D. Equity Research Analyst

Stifel Healthcare Conference

Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 8:00am ET

Fireside chat with Paul Stone , Chief Financial Officer, IDEAYA Biosciences, hosted by Ben Burnett , Ph.D. Vice President, Equity Analyst

IDEAYA Biosciences Investor R&D Day

Monday, December 12, 2022 at 8:00am ET

IDEAYA will host an Investor R&D Day webcast showcasing highlights and insights across its clinical and preclinical pipeline programs, with participation of key opinion leaders

Pre-registration is available through the following link https://lifescievents.com/event/ideaya-rd-day/ or alternatively, through IDEAYA's investor relations events page at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events

A live audio webcast of conference events, as permitted by conference host, and of the Investor R&D Day webcast will be available at the "Investors/News and Events/Investor Calendar" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events. A replay of available webcasts will be accessible for 30 days following the live event.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on August 15, 2022 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

IDEAYA Biosciences

Paul Stone

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

investor@ideayabio.com

