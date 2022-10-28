SANDRIDGE ENERGY, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS RELEASE DATE AND CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (the "Company" or "SandRidge") (NYSE: SD) today announced plans to release third quarter 2022 operational and financial results after the close of trading on Wednesday, November 2, 2022.
SandRidge will host a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to review third quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights. The conference call can be accessed by registering online in advance at https://conferencingportals.com/event/IsWEjozq at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID. At the time of the call, participants will dial in using the participant number and conference ID provided upon registration.
