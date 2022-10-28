InventHelp Inventor Develops Safety System for Strollers (MBQ-177)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "It can be hard to see upcoming obstacles or hazards when pushing a baby stroller from behind. I thought there should be an improved way to warn the adult to avoid potential accidents," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the I C U. My design would offer an added level of safety for stroller users."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective safety system for strollers. In doing so, it helps to decrease the dangers of running into obstacles. It also offers an easier way to maneuver a stroller in tight spaces. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants, toddlers and young children. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MBQ-177, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

