Cloud Native Computing Foundation Reveals 2022 Community Awards Winners

DETROIT, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2022 – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the winners of the sixth annual CNCF Community Awards . The Community Awards recognize CNCF community members that are going above and beyond to advance cloud native technology. Growing considerably since its inception in 2015, CNCF now hosts 139 projects with more than 175,000 contributors and over 800 members.

"The community is what makes open source technology and our cloud native ecosystem possible," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO, CNCF. "They are individuals who offer their time to mentor new contributors and build the game-changing technologies that power our world. It is an honor to work with and recognize these incredible individuals – just a handful of the thousands of deserving contributors out there."

This year's awards are presented in the following categories: Top Committer, Chop Wood Carry Water, and Top Documentarian.

Top Committer: This award recognizes excellence in technical contributions to CNCF and its hosted projects. The CNCF Top Committer has made key commits to projects and, more importantly, contributes in a way that benefits the project as a whole. CNCF Maintainers (committers) voted for the Top Committer and are pleased to present the award to:

Carolyn Van Slyck ( @carolynvs ) – Carolyn is a maintainer for Porter and the Cloud Native Application Bundle (CNAB) Specification, runs Women Who Go, and is a tech lead for CNCF Contributor Strategy.

Top Documentarian: This award recognizes excellence in documentation contributions to CNCF and its projects. Excellent technical documentation is one of the best ways projects can lower the barrier to contribution. The winners of this award were nominated by the CNCF community and voted on by CNCF staff and the TOC. We are happy to present the award to:

Catherine Paganini ( @CathPaga ) – Catherine is a co-chair for both the TAG Contributor Strategy and CNCF Business Value Subcommittees as well as co-creator and maintainer for the Cloud Native Glossary.

Rey Lejano ( @reylejano ) – Rey is a contributor to the Kubernetes project as the Kubernetes v1.23 Release Lead, v1.25 Emeritus Adviser, Kubernetes SIG Docs co-chair, Kubernetes SIG Security subproject owner, and has been a Kubernetes Release Team member from v1.18 to v1.23 and v1.25.

Chop Wood Carry Water: This award is given to community members helping behind the scenes, dedicating countless hours to open source projects, hosting and building community meetups, and often completing thankless tasks for the benefit of the community. The winners of this award were nominated by the CNCF community and voted on by CNCF staff and the TOC. CNCF is pleased to present this award to:

Adolfo García Veytia ( @puerco ) – Adolfo is the Technical Lead with Kubernetes SIG Release and a member of the Kubernetes Release Managers, where he acted as branch manager of the 1.21 and 1.22 releases.

Alex Chircop ( @chira001 ) – Alex is a Storage TAG co-chair

Catherine Paganini ( @CathPaga ) – Catherine is a co-chair for both the TAG Contributor Strategy and CNCF Business Value Subcommittees as well as co-creator and maintainer for the Cloud Native Glossary. – Catherine is a co-chair for both the TAG Contributor Strategy and CNCF Business Value Subcommittees as well as co-creator and maintainer for the Cloud Native Glossary.

Xing Yang ( @2000xyang ) – Xing is co-chair of Kubernetes SIG Storage and co-chair of CNCF TAG Storage.

Patrick Ohly – Patrick is a SIG-Testing co-chair

Previous Community Awards winners include Anaïs Urlichs, Nikhita Raghunath, Tim Bannister, Emily Fox, Aeva Black, Tasha Drew, Ben Elder, Bridget Kromhout, Erin Boyd, Josh Berkus, Matt Fisher, Richard Hartmann, and Carlos Panato.

