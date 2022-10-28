Capcom collaborates with Ubitus, bringing Resident Evil Village to Nintendo Switch, 13th Sept preorder starts

TOKYO, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubitus K.K., a world-leading cloud gaming provider, is partnering with Capcom to release Resident Evil Village in cloud version on Nintendo Switch™ platform - official release on 28th October; revealed pre-order date on 13th Sept. Worldwide Nintendo Switch players will be able to experience this classic horror games in cloud with gyro controls and feel the excitement with the vibration controller.

Naturally first-person perspective with gyro controls

Ubitus GameCloud technology has been helping top-tier game company to onboard their marvelous title to Nintendo Switch platform. To relieve the long await hassle from downloads, Capcom works with Ubitus to provide the most efficient gameplay without compromising the quality. Players could still browse the authentic design which draw them into the detailed world while playing Resident Evil Village in cloud. Furthermore, experience direct combat, shooting and smash interaction with gyro and vibration controllers to get the real feel from visual and motions.

"Ubitus is very honored to work as part of the team to release Resident Evil Village in cloud version, which evidenced our strong and trusted partnership with Capcom. I could never forget receiving lots of positive feedbacks from gamers when Resident Evil 7 released cloud version on Nintendo Switch in Japan in 2018. We look forward to continue working with Capcom to bringing their great series of titles to cloud for worldwide fans", Wesley Kuo, CEO of Ubitus, comments.

About Capcom

Since its founding in 1983, it is a leading company that has created numerous hit products in the game entertainment field. Representative works include series titles such as "Resident Evil", "Monster Hunter", "Street Fighter", "Mega Man", and "Devil May Cry".

The company is headquartered in Osaka and has overseas subsidiaries in the US, UK, Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore.

About Ubitus

Ubitus operates the world's best GPU virtualization technology and cloud streaming platform, and is dedicated to providing a superior user experience via its advanced technology. As long as users are connected to a broadband network, they can enjoy AAA gaming experience across various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, and personal computers.

With its comprehensive GDK (game development kit), Ubitus provides a fast-to-market onboarding solution to support game companies in Japan and overseas, who are interested in cloud gaming. Ubitus partners with telecom carriers, online service providers and game publishers around the world.

