SatisFacts SVP Lia Nichole Smith Named a 2022 Multifamily Influencer

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SatisFacts (www.SatisFacts.com), the leading multifamily survey, research, and data provider, announced that SVP of Education & Performance Lia Nichole Smith has been named a 2022 Multifamily Influencer by GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum.

A leading commercial real estate news publication, GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum chose this year's standout Multifamily Influencers against the backdrop of challenging circumstances facing the industry, including labor shortages, volatile asset pricing, and the possibility of economic recession.

"We give our kudos to the men, women, teams and companies that are navigating this environment," GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum noted in an editorial feature naming the 2022 influencers, including Smith. "We have little doubt that the recipients we selected for our annual multifamily influencers are up for the challenge."

In naming Smith, who is celebrating her twelfth year with SatisFacts, GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum noted her vast contributions to SatisFacts' education programs, which help multifamily leaders improve performance, increase retention, and secure an authentic online reputation. Smith often presents education sessions at industry conferences and via SatisFacts webinars, including the popular "Power Panels" monthly webinar series.

An "epIQ" Industry Pioneer

Smith also played a crucial role in developing the epIQ Index , a powerful industry performance metric established in 2019. Short for "Experience & Performance Intelligence Quotient," the epIQ Index is powered by verified data from SatisFacts' research and education programs, and is designed to be the most authentic, transparent, and actionable industry metric for renters and multifamily professionals. In the three years since the epIQ Index's launch, the national resident satisfaction score has increased.

"Lia has made a lasting mark on SatisFacts and its sister brand ApartmentRatings — and on the multifamily industry as a whole — with her commitment to trusted data, innovative educational experiences, and positive outcomes for the industry and residents alike," said James Watters, Director of Operations at SatisFacts. "We could not be more proud of our colleague for this well-deserved distinction. Congratulations Lia!"

About SatisFacts

SatisFacts is the leading provider of resident / employee surveys and multifamily housing industry research, focusing on resident retention and reputation management. With 20 years of experience serving more than 3 million units nationwide, SatisFacts' surveys provide actionable feedback to help increase resident satisfaction and property management companies' overall bottom lines. To learn more about the services we provide, please visit www.satisfacts.com.

