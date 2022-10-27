Kalderos Makes Rhiannon Naslund Its First Chief Marketing Officer to Capitalize on Surging Demand

Naslund's deep industry experience will fuel next stage of growth for leading Drug Discount Management platform

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare technology company Kalderos , creator of the healthcare industry's first Drug Discount Management platform, today announced Rhiannon Naslund as the company's first Chief Marketing Officer. Naslund has played a critical role at Kalderos as vice president of brand and marketing and was elevated to CMO after the company experienced significant revenue and customer growth this year.

Serving in marketing leadership roles for nearly 20 years, Naslund is a proven brand and lead-generation strategist who has built Kalderos' sales pipeline over the past few years. The company expects to more than double its revenue this year and is experiencing unprecedented engagement from the safety-net provider (covered entity) community.

"Even after previously building companies to multibillion-dollar valuations, I can truly say that Kalderos is delivering one of the most exciting times of my career — with tremendous growth opportunities still on the horizon," said Kalderos CEO Brent Dover. "Rhiannon is a key part of our increasing success, so her promotion to CMO was the natural choice. Her creativity, steady leadership and domain expertise in what is arguably one of the most complex and challenging landscapes in healthcare have been an inspiration to our entire team, so I have full confidence in her ability to capitalize on our momentum."

In her new role, Naslund will guide all aspects of Kalderos' marketing program, building its customer base and helping the company establish greater engagement with all stakeholders, including providers, drug manufacturers, payers, contract pharmacies and members of the legislative and regulatory communities. She also will help further solidify Kalderos' market position as a neutral multi-sided platform that simplifies and streamlines participation in drug discount programs.

"After experiencing it on the front lines over the past few years, I've become very familiar with the challenges that all stakeholders in the 340B program face, which is why I know Kalderos has a strong product-market fit and can help all sides work together," said Naslund. "Friction caused by compliance issues ultimately hurts patients the most, so I'm looking forward to expanding Kalderos' market footprint in the Drug Discount Management space and to communicating the value we create for all program participants."

The Kalderos platform provides a centralized hub to facilitate open communication between stakeholders in drug discount programs like 340B, ensuring transparency and compliant discount management. As participation in the program has grown, provider engagement with Kalderos has surged by as much as 20x recently, with the platform facilitating more than 1 million claim reviews for thousands of covered entity users. In addition to doubling revenue, Kalderos also is growing its team by as much as 40 percent this year. The company also recently launched its Discount Hub solution as part of a reimagined Kalderos platform.

Before joining Kalderos in 2020, Naslund served in marketing roles at Leica Microsystems and Mead Johnson Nutrition. She earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a bachelor of science from Miami University. She also is a registered dietitian.

Kalderos is a data infrastructure and analytics company that created the healthcare industry's first Drug Discount Management platform, simplifying drug discount program compliance for all stakeholders. The platform applies sophisticated data models and algorithms to identify and resolve noncompliance, with collaboration-oriented solutions built for both drug manufacturers and providers. Based in Chicago, Kalderos was founded in 2016 by a team dedicated to reducing inefficiencies in the U.S. healthcare system, empowering everyone to focus on the health of people. More information can be found at www.kalderos.com .

