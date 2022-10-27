FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE TO HOST 2022 SMALL COLLEGE BASKETBALL HALL OF FAME CLASSIC

LAKELAND, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College is proud to host the 2022 Small College Basketball Hall of Fame (SCB HoF) Classic on November 4-6. The College has partnered with Central Florida's Polk County Tourism & Sports Marketing to host both the Small College Hall of Fame on Nov. 4 at the Polk Theatre and the premiere Division II men's basketball tournament to tip-off the 2022-23 season beginning Nov. 5.

The Hall of Fame is set to induct nine former student-athletes – Jim Bond (Pasadena College), Bo Clark (UCF), Darryl Jones (Benedictine), Todd Linder (Tampa), Derrick "Rick" Mahorn (Hampton), Steve Platt (Huntington IN), Glynn Saulters (Northeast Louisiana), Jerry Shipp (Southeastern Oklahoma State), and Frank "Porky" Viera (Quinnipiac), two coaches – Jim Phelan (Mount St. Mary's) and Harry Statham (McKendree), and one contributor/player - Earl Lloyd (West Virginia State).

The Hall of Fame Ceremony on Friday evening is free to everyone. Seating is on a first come, first serve basis at the Polk Theatre (121 Florida Ave. South, Lakeland, Fla., 33801).

Ticket Prices: $25 weekend pass, $15 single day (gets you into all five games on either day), Kids 12 & Under FREE

On Saturday and Sunday, 10 teams will compete at George W. Jenkins Field House (111 Lake Hollingsworth Dr., Lakeland, Fla., 33801) in a two-day 10-game tournament, which features high caliber Division II programs from all over the country, including the three-time defending national champions, Northwest Missouri State. Seven of the 10 teams participating in the 2022 tournament appeared in the 2021-22 NCAA Division II Tournament, with a pair of regional winners, Northwest Missouri State (Central) and Nova Southeastern (South).

2022 Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Class – For more information on each of the inductees, please visit https://www.smallcollegebasketball.com/hall-of-fame

Players

Jim Bond (Pasadena College)

Bo Clark (UCF)

Darryl Jones (Benedictine)

Todd Linder (Tampa)

Derrick "Rick" Mahorn (Hampton)

Steve Platt (Huntington (IN))

Glynn Saulters (Northeast Louisiana)

Jerry Shipp (Southeastern Oklahoma State)

Frank "Porky" Viera (Quinnipiac)

Coaches

Jim Phelan (Mount St. Mary's)

Harry Statham (McKendree)

Contributor/Player

Earl Lloyd (West Virginia State)

2022 Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic Participants

Northwest Missouri State University (Maryville, Mo.)

Nova Southeastern University (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Hillsdale College (Hillsdale, Mich.)

Lincoln Memorial University (Harrogate, Tenn.)

West Texas A&M University (Canyon, Texas)

University of Alabama in Huntsville (Huntsville, Ala.)

Flagler College (St. Augustine, Fla.)

Dallas Baptist University (Dallas, Texas)

Valdosta State University (Valdosta, Ga.)

Florida Southern College (Lakeland, Fla.) – Host for 2022, 2023, 2024

Schedule of Events

Friday, November 4 – Polk Theatre

4:00 p.m. – SCB HoF Classic Press Conference

6:30 p.m. – SCB HoF Inductee & Participating Team Panel Discussion

7:30 p.m. – SCB HoF Induction Ceremony

Saturday, November 5 – Florida Southern College, George W. Jenkins Field House

11:00 a.m. – Hillsdale vs Dallas Baptist

1:15 p.m. – Nova Southeastern vs Alabama-Huntsville

3:30 p.m. – Lincoln Memorial vs Valdosta State

5:45 p.m. – Florida Southern vs Flagler

8:00 p.m. – West Texas A&M vs Northwest Missouri State

* Postgame press conferences are held following the conclusion of each game in the FSC ROTC Classroom, adjacent to the Jenkins Field House on the East side of Gilbert Gymnasium

Sunday, November 6 – Florida Southern College, George W. Jenkins Field House

11:00 a.m. – Alabama-Huntsville vs Lincoln Memorial

1:15 p.m. – Dallas Baptist vs Nova Southeastern

3:30 p.m. – Valdosta State vs Hillsdale

5:45 p.m. – Florida Southern vs West Texas A&M

8:00 p.m. – Northwest Missouri State vs Flagler

* Postgame press conferences are held following the conclusion of each game in the FSC ROTC Classroom, adjacent to the Jenkins Field House on the East side of Gilbert Gymnasium

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. The College maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio, is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning, and boasts 30 NCAA Division II National Championships. Florida Southern is ranked at #8 among the "Best Regional Universities in the South" by U.S. News & World Report in its 2023 "Best Colleges" guide and is included in The Princeton Review's 2023 Best 388 Colleges guide and the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023." The 2022-2023 Colleges of Distinction guidebook praises Florida Southern's AACSB-accredited Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise alongside the College's School of Education and its Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences. Poets&Quants, U.S. News & World Report, Fortune, and The Princeton Review further laud the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise and the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences as foremost programs in the nation for business and nursing education. Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC has appeared on The Princeton Review's top 20 "Most Beautiful Campus" national listing for 13 consecutive years. Connect with Florida Southern College.

