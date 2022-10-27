Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. Announces Hiring of Veritone One Alumni, Tyler Wentz and Alex DeVito to The Reiman Agency

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clubhouse Media Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CMGR) ("CMGR"), an influencer-based social media firm and digital talent management agency, today announced that Tyler Wentz and Alex DeVito, former Veritone One alumni, have finalized their agreements and are joining The Reiman Agency (a majority held CMGR entity). Wentz is a graduate of Penn State University with years of experience in the media industry. Following positions in promotions and sales, with CBS Radio and Hearst Media respectively, he went on to lead direct to consumer brand campaigns at leading agencies within the audio and influencer space by strategically aligning client goals with multi-channel executions. DeVito brings with him years of experience in sports entertainment, sports gambling and advertising, with prior work in digital and social media at Breeders' Cup LLC, NBC Sports and the WWE.

"I welcome seasoned media alumni Tyler Wentz and Alex DeVito to The Reiman Agency" said Alden Reiman, President of The Reiman Agency. "Our thoughtful expansion comes with the responsibility to elevate our suite of services to our brand, talent, and property partners. Both Tyler and Alex will allow us to accomplish this and, in doing so, act as catalysts of revenue growth to the benefit of our shareholders."

"Tyler's business expertise and industry relationships will allow us to explore new revenue streams" said Amir Ben-Yohanan, Chief Executive Officer of CMGR. "While our current sales force (consisting of two former CAA alum and two former Veritone One alum) focuses on transactional deals with brands and talent, Tyler's attention will be directed towards potential opportunities to manage various brands ad spend budgets across multiple channels. Paired with Alex's experience in servicing and execution of such contracts, I see great potential in the months ahead."

"I am excited to begin collaborating with The Reiman Agency and Clubhouse Media Group in what I know will be a thriving partnership as a driving force in the media industry, both immediately and for years to come," said Tyler Wentz.

"After working in advertising over the past several years I am lucky to be joining the team at the Reiman Agency," said Alex DeVito. "This is an exciting opportunity to be a part of the culture they've built, and I am eager to help with the growth of the agency in the future."

