Top Latina Speaker Gaby Natale Keynotes JPMorgan Chase's Leadership Day

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triple Daytime Emmy-winning journalist, bestselling author and speaker Gaby Natale joined forces with JPMorgan Chase to keynote the company's seventh annual Leadership Day in Times Square, New York. In front of an audience of 1,400 in-person attendees and more than 20,000 who joined virtually around the globe, Natale's message encouraging people from all walks of life to pioneer energized JPMorgan Chase's workforce by encouraging them to embrace their uniqueness, break barriers and redefine what is possible.

During the 2022 edition of JPMorgan Chase's flagship leadership day, Natale joined Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase Jamie Dimon and activist, Head of Women on the Move at JPMorgan Chase Sam Saperstein, and former NFL player Wade Davis, to address issues affecting women today, including career growth, racial equity, financial health, and sustainability.

"Every time we choose to pioneer, we move the world forward! I am thrilled that JPMorgan Chase chose me to help them drive these much-needed conversations about leadership, diversity and belonging front and center in this global stage", said Natale.

Past speakers at JPMorgan Chase's leadership event include TV host and entrepreneur Oprah Winfrey, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and actress and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow.

The Women on the Move Leadership Day started as an internal, company-wide program to empower the firm's female employees to grow their careers. In 2018, JPMorgan Chase expanded the program to include female clients, customers, and the communities they serve.

About Gaby Natale and AGANARmedia

Gaby Natale believes in breaking barriers. And she embodies what she preaches.

As the first Latina to win 3 Daytime EMMYs back-to-back (as host and executive producer of her own show), the first Hispanic author to be published by HarperCollins' Leadership division and one of the few foreign-born writers to narrate their audiobook in English, Gaby has had her own share of being "the first like her" in leadership spaces.

A sought-after thought leader and motivational speaker, Gaby has shared her inspirational message in Fortune 50 corporations, the United Nations and in her own TEDx talk encouraging underrepresented minorities to pioneer and be what they cannot (yet) see in the world.

Natale is among a few women in the entertainment industry who owns not only the rights to her content, but also a television studio. This unique situation has allowed her to combine her passion for media and her entrepreneurial spirit.

People magazine named Natale one of 2018's "25 Most Powerful Latinas", highlighting the inspirational story of how she went from a local TV show that started out of a carpet warehouse to becoming the only Latina in US history to win triple back-to-back Daytime EMMYs. Her popularity grew even further when her first book, "The Virtuous Circle" by HarperCollins, became an instant bestseller, topping Amazon's New Releases charts in 3 different categories (Business, Inspiration and Self-Help).

Natale is also the founder of AGANARmedia, a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences that serves Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton Worldwide, Sprint, AT&T, eBay, Intuit and Amazon. In the digital world, she has a thriving fan base with over 52 million views on YouTube and 250K+ followers on Social Media.

In 2019, Natale launched Welcome All Beauty, her own hairpiece and extension line dedicated to women who need to be camera-ready on the go.

A tireless advocate of gender and diversity issues, Natale is a frequent collaborator with nonprofits such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign and Voto Latino.

Natale has been featured in Forbes, CNN, Buzzfeed, NBC News, Univision and Latino Leaders magazine. She is the recipient of NALIP's Digital Trailblazer Award and of a GLAAD Media Award nomination for her portrayal of Latino LGBTQ youth in media.

Natale holds a bachelor's in International Relations and a master's degree in Journalism from the University of San Andres and Columbia University. Prior to starting her career in television, Natale taught Communication and Journalism courses at the University of Texas.

