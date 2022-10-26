Sheaff Brock Named to CNBC Financial Advisor 100 for Third Year

Indianapolis Registered Investment Advisory Firm

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheaff Brock announced the firm has been included in the 2022 CNBC Financial Advisor 100, making the list for its third consecutive year. Started in 2019, the list annually recognizes its ranking of top financial advisory firms in the U.S. that "best help clients navigate their financial lives," as determined by CNBC.

Dave Gilreath, CFP,® and Ron Brock, co-founders and Managing Directors of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors (PRNewswire)

Acknowledging the significant role advisors can play in helping clients navigating their financial lives, the CNBC FA 100 list ranked U.S. advisory firms for their comprehensive planning and financial services that help clients grow and protect their wealth. CNBC stressed that working with an advisor can be extremely beneficial for individuals who wish to accomplish long-term financial objectives, and its FA 100 list is designed to be a starting point for individual investors who may be seeking a financial advisor.

Sheaff Brock is an independent, fee-only, registered investment advisory firm focused on innovative investment strategies that strive to enhance the portfolios of growth- and income-oriented investors. The firm's money management approach emphasizes growing portfolio values through ownership of equities while considering volatility and risk—in an effort to build and preserve client wealth over the long-term.

Sheaff Brock Managing Director Dave Gilreath said, "It's rewarding to be acknowledged again for our commitment and experience in working with investors through the years. And it's due to the exceptional dedication of our entire team in serving our clients every day."

About Sheaff Brock:

Sheaff Brock is an SEC-registered, fee-only independent investment firm striving to enhance portfolios of growth- and income-oriented investors, managing $959.9 million in assets nationwide as of 9/30/2022. Sheaff Brock principal David Gilreath contributes investment commentary to CNBC.com, Think Advisor, and Financial Advisor magazine. Visit Sheaff Brock YouTube for information.

About CNBC Financial Advisor 100

CNBC enlisted data provider AccuPoint Solutions to assist with the ranking of registered investment advisors for the CNBC FA 100 list. The analysis started with 39,818 RIA firms for 2022 from the Securities and Exchange Commission regulatory database. AccuPoint screened the list down to 904 RIAs for 2022 who were required to complete a survey to be in consideration for the CNBC FA 100 list. Neither the registered investment advisor nor their employees pay a fee for the listing. Data points used by AccuPoint for the ranking included regulatory/compliance record, number of years in the business, number of certified financial planners, number of employees, number of investment advisors registered with the firm, ratio of investment advisors to total number of employees, total assets under management, percentage of discretionary assets under management, total accounts under management, number of states where the RIA is registered, and country of domicile.

Disclosures

Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success and working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. The ranking may not reflect a client or prospective client's experience with the registered investment advisor. Past performance does not guarantee or indicate future results.

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors (PRNewsfoto/Sheaff Brock Investment Advisor) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors