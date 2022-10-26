Royal House Partners Makes New Investment in Dave's Heating & Air Conditioning to Continue Growing Home Services Portfolio in Texas

DALLAS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Royal House Partners ("RHP") a leading provider of residential and commercial HVAC, plumbing and electrical services in Texas, Tennessee, Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma welcomes the addition of Dave's Heating & Air Conditioning based in Taylor, Texas, to their family of businesses.

RHP was founded in 2021 by CPS Capital, a Toronto-based investment firm, and 1801 Holdings, a Dallas-based group of seasoned home services professionals, who have spent a considerable amount of time developing a residential and light commercial HVAC, plumbing and electrical roll-up strategy.

As a leadership team, we have been busy the last several months acquiring businesses in the Home Services space. The addition of Dave's marks our third Texas investment in the last 12-months to further expand our HVAC footprint.

Dave's HVAC team consists of experienced and licensed journeymen. Dave's has been caring for their loyal residential and light commercial clients for 30+ years.

Paul Adams, Chief Growth Officer & Founder of RHP, notes "Dave's is a nice fit for our existing HVAC operation, and it allows us to further expand our Central Texas customer radius east."

Darwin Tanksley, Regional Vice President Texas, notes, "Dave's Heating and Air Conditioning is such a spectacular addition to our team. What Dave and Wendy have built is such a blessing. Not only for Royal House Partners but more importantly the community. To be able to continue this wonderful legacy is one of my life's greatest honors."

HVAC businesses interested in joining the RHP team should contact Paul Adams paul@royalhousepartners.com

For more information about RHP, visit https://www.royalhousepartners.com/home

About CPS Capital:

CPS Capital is a lower middle market private equity firm, based in Toronto, founded by owner-operators who look to partner with business owners to realize their growth and transition goals. CPS Capital is focused on North American opportunities to invest in exceptional businesses in growing industries with attractive characteristics. We look to become value-added partners with every business we work with. We bring significant capability, expertise, and capital to provide business owners with an attractive option compared to traditional financial or strategic buyers.

For more information, please visit us at https://cpscapital.com/

